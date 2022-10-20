ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

COVID outbreak reported at Hastings veterans home, 1 dead

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

HASTINGS, Minn. -- A veterans home in southeastern Minnesota is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the outbreak at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings.

The VA says it's the home's first outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. Since the outbreak began, there have been over 80 cases among residents and staff, and one death.

"The majority of positive cases have been mild and, when medically indicated, anti-viral COVID medications have been administered," the VA said in a release.

The VA says COVID-19 protocols were followed and the case count is decreasing daily.

There are 111 residents and 82 staff at the home.

