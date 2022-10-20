Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Pre-Sale Tickets for Football Senior Night
Pre-Sale Tickets for Friday night’s game against Marlboro County will go on sale starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct 25th. They will be sold in the Wellness Center from 8am-12:00 pm, and 1pm-4pm. Ticket cost will be $7, cash only. Friday night will also be Senior Night @ Zemp Stadium for...
Varsity Football falls to Lexington 50 – 0
Aiken offense stuggled and now it has been 3 weeks in a row that Aiken has gave up 14 points in less than 2 minutes while being on offense with poorly turnovers at their own 10 yard line. Final score 50-0 Lexington.
Girls Tennis host the Indians of Gilbert in 2nd Round Playoffs
The Girls Tennis team will host the Indians of Gilbert today, Tuesday, Oct 25th for the 2nd round of playoffs. The matches will be held @ Smoak Courts and will start at 5:00 pm. Good Luck to the Players & the Coaches!!
Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0
ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter
Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
Marcus Satterfield faces heat from frustrated South Carolina fans over lackluster offense
Marcus Satterfield has faced criticism from South Carolina fans for almost his entire two-season tenure as offensive coordinator with the Gamecocks, and the lackluster effort in the first half against Texas A&M was another example. The Gamecocks had just 115 total yards by halftime, as 4 straight drives ended with...
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral
It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
What Jimbo Fisher said following Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina
Texas A&M is now below .500 on the season with losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Tell any Aggies fan that preseason and they’d laugh in your face. But it’s just reality now for the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what went wrong for Texas A&M postgame Saturday evening. Essentially, Fisher’s message was that it is not time to panic.
PHOTOS: T-Pain headlines Cockstock 2022
T-Pain headlined Cockstock, USC's homecoming concert, in the Colonial Life Area on Oct. 21, 2022. The concert, which was free to students, was part of Carolina Production's homecoming calendar of events. This year's homecoming theme is "Saturday in South Carolina."
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
The Power House lines up food options, barbershop for $18M project in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The developer behind The Power House has curated a diverse mix of tenants for its Rock Hill food hall. The Sherbert Group has signed six tenants as well as a barber shop for that $18 million, adaptive-reuse project. Power House is part of Rock Hill’s University Center. It looks to breathe new life into the 58,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1929.
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
How your commute could be impacted by Leesburg Road expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tonya Lawson has lived on Leesburg Road for about two years. When she moved into her home, she had heard rumors about the road expansion. But Lawson said she was surprised when crews showed up in April to begin the work. She is losing about 15...
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
