‘The View’s Joy Behar Blasts Judi Dench’s Call for ‘The Crown’ Disclaimer: “This Dame Disagrees”

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
Dame Judi Dench is the most recent public figure to hit back at The Crown just ahead of its Season 5 premiere. The actress said the series is “cruelly unjust” for presenting fictional storylines without adding a disclaimer. However, on today’s episode of The View, Joy Behar, who happens to be a fan of the show, took the opportunity to disagree with Dench and blast the suggestion for a disclaimer.

“This Dame disagrees with Dame Judith Dench,” Behar began before pointing out that Netflix tells you “at the top that it is not a documentary.” She went on to say that viewers who “have a brain” can figure out the difference between documented history and what is mere speculation.

“We’re not gonna believe a conversation that’s going on in the bedroom with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, nobody was there but the two of them,” Behar told the panel. “So you don’t believe that part.”

When co-host Whoopi Goldberg added that the show allegedly plans to “introduce an affair that supposedly Prince Philip had that he never had,” Behar quipped, “He had several affairs, apparently, but not this one.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin, who was celebrating her birthday on today’s episode, said she agrees with Dench that a “little disclaimer would be really perfect.” However, she added that there is one storyline she thinks should be presented, despite creators saying they will not show it on The Crown: Princess Diana’s death.

Referencing Prince Harry’s quote from an interview with Oprah Winfrey where he said, “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white and now look what happened,” Hostin noted that she doesn’t think there’s a problem with showing it and that sometimes “history is ugly.”

“He feared that it was gonna happen again,” she said. “So I think that storyline in particular that people are saying, ‘You can’t show her death,’ is almost bastardizing history. It’s something we should never forget happened.”

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC and The Crown Season 5 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 9.

