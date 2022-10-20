Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lemonade Makers Give Back to the Community in a Unique Way
At Floral Park in Johnson City, you can find free to take hand knitted hats, scarfs, and gloves along the fence. Organized by the Lemonade Makers of It's Raining Lemonade, this yarn bombing event started at 10 a.m. today and will continue until all the items are taken. The items...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville native, only in 20's, credits Upstate staff for help through rare cancer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Baldwinsville native Tyler Toomey was just starting his adult life when he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, but now after treatment at Upstate Cancer Center, he is looking toward the future. "Being so young it's tough," Toomey said. "You have all these plans and life you...
NewsChannel 36
Trunk or Treat returns to YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins Co.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County took advantage of the warm weather over the weekend, hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Nearly 25 organizations parked outside the YMCA to share candy, community information, and Halloween goodies with families. Parents and kids could also participate in other Halloween festivities and enter the best costume contest. Despite kicking off the free event last year due to COVID, the Y in Ithaca felt it was right to bring the event back to Tompkins County in 2022.
Over 1,000 people at trunk or treat
Broome County's 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DVM 360
Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show
The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
Children’s coat giveaway to be held this weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs Stop the Violence will be taking time on Saturday in Elmira to hold a winter coat giveaway for young children, and to bring the community together. Founder of Family Affairs Stop the Violence, Sean White, has collected around 75 brand new winter coats to give away on Saturday, Oct. […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Free Car Wash Available With Food Donation
You can help a local food pantry and get a free car wash this weekend. For the 2nd time in 2022 and the 11th consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash employees are collecting non-perishable food items both Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd. These items will be distributed to 17...
963thebuzzer.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
homenewshere.com
Find upstate charm at the Ithaca Farmers Market
Pull up to the Ithaca Farmers Market and you’ll be greeted with a promise — all goods are “locally produced within 30 miles” of this iconic marketplace in upstate New York. The Ithaca Farmers Market has been a destination for travelers across the decades and a longtime fixture on many rankings of America’s top farmers markets.
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
foodcontessa.com
Ten People Were Hospitalised in an October 21 Update From the Health Department on Covid-19 Cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says that there have been a total of 24,847 positive cases, which is 17 more than on Thursday, and that 1,946,567 tests have been done. They also report 7 new good self-test results, which brings the total number of good self-test results sent through their online portal to 4,007.
owegopennysaver.com
Fire destroys established Tioga County farm; Community rallies behind the Rudin family
Wednesday evening was filled with phone calls and prayers as the community sat and watched the well-known barn, that once served as a backdrop for Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days, explode into flames; an inferno that soon spread to the homestead on the property, which was also destroyed. Crews...
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
rewind1077.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Comments / 0