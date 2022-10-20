ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville S Nicario Harper Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45S5tM_0ignnI3R00

The junior defensive back saw limited snaps during the first half of the Cardinals' 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior safety Nicario Harper has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Thursday on social media and later confirmed by Louisville Report. He has one more year of eligibility for his next stop.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound junior defensive back played in five of Louisville's six games up to this point, but only saw action on 38 total snaps. On the Cardinals' depth chart for their upcoming matchup against Pitt , he had gotten bumped down to their No. 3 free safety, with M.J. Griffin now backing up Kenderick Duncan.

Harper was one of several incoming transfers in the secondary for Louisville this past offseason, coming over from Jacksonville State, and was one of the top players in all of FCS football.  During the 2020-21 season, he was phenomenal on the back end, logging a team-high 92 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named a First Team AP FCS All-American for his efforts.

An injury limited the Atlanta, Ga. native last fall for the 2021 season, but he still was named the the All-ASUN Team. He tallied 54 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. Prior to his two years with the Gamecocks, he spent his first two years in college with Southern Miss.

Louisville currently sports an overall record of 3-3 midway through the 2022 season, with a 1-3 mark in ACC play. They will be back in action this weekend when they host Pitt, with kickoff scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Nicario Harper via Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville commit Adonijah Green details latest visit

Louisville commit Adonijah Green was back for another visit over the weekend. The four-star edge from Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove was among a group of current commitments to join a large collection of prospects for unofficial visit on Saturday. The weekend was highlighted by Louisville's 23-10 homecoming win over Pittsburgh....
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Loss to Louisville

Pitt won many games last season because of the play from their quarterback. Tonight, it’s safe to say that they didn’t win this game simply because of the play that they got from their quarterback. Kedon Slovis was awful tonight and because of that, Pitt lost to Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
manualredeye.com

The Old Rivalry Returns

The Old Rivalry is here; this Friday, October 28th, Manual will travel to the Bulldogs’ territory and the two teams will compete for the infamous barrel. I got to sit down and talk with Coach Donnie Stoner to discuss the game. Here’s a preview. The Male/Manual game is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy