Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
seehafernews.com
DNR Announces 2023 Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Design Contest Winners
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest. Many talented wildlife artists submitted a total of 34 pieces for judging, which took place on August 27th at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh. Wautoma resident...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Thedacare doctor helps Hurricane Ian victims
MADISON, Wis. — After Hurricane Ian hit, Dr. Jay MacNeal deployed with the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Responsibilities to help with the aftermath. He spent two weeks helping in North Port, Florida, where he said the hospital was hit hard by the storm. “Probably...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Fox11online.com
Fall colors in Calumet County
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- For those looking to catch a glimpse of the fall colors around the area, experts say the upcoming weekend is a good time to do it. It's 96 wooden steps to the top of the 60-foot-tall Tracy Wagner Memorial Tower at the Ledge View Nature Center, south of Chilton.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Reports First County COVID Death Since Early September
The first death attributed to COVID-19 in Sheboygan County since September 9th was reported today in the weekly update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. The most recent casualty was a resident at least 80 years old, and becomes the 282nd to die of COVID-19 from Sheboygan County during the pandemic.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Washington House to Give Paranormal Tours
A scary Halloween-themed fundraiser for the historic Washington House in downtown Two Rivers is scheduled for this Saturday and the following Saturday as well. The Washington House “I SCREAM” Paranormal Tour is happening October 22nd and 29th starting at 7:00 p.m. The structure was built in 1850 as...
WBAY Green Bay
City snowplows run into inflation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we have very pleasant fall weather right now, we have seen some flakes fly and we know a Wisconsin winter is just around the corner. The Department of Public Works in Green Bay is making sure its plows and salt trucks are ready, but inflation is having an impact.
spectrumnews1.com
Halloween costume shortages offer boost to rental businesses
WEST BEND, Wis. — All year long you will find Lori Wanninger behind the counter at Lori’s Costume Shop making alterations on costumes. But when Halloween draws near, Wanninger finds herself putting in extra hours. While it is a lot of work, she said she wouldn’t trade the...
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023
Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face multiple November 8 referendum questions to and proposed property tax increases for 2023, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received a notice with their WE Energies statement titled...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawrence University class, 'Doing Nothing,' teaches students everything about self-care
APPLETON, Wis. — Madeleine Meade was familiar with the condition. She knew what it was and how miserable it made her feel. But finding a remedy? There wasn’t a pharmacy in the world that carried the cure she needed. “We have this term at Lawrence,” said Constance Kassor,...
NBC26
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/22/22 ThedaCare Announces New Department and Program
NEENAH, Wis. – To ensure access to innovative emergency obstetrical care, ThedaCare is pleased to announce the creation of an Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB-ED) and Hospitalist Program. The addition of these hospital-based women’s services can help ThedaCare continue providing comprehensive, safe care for expectant mothers and babies in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
seehafernews.com
Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/23/22 Ribbon Cutting At Fondy Axe Company
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fondy Axe Company, to commemorate their grand opening. Fondy Axe Company is a safe and fun place for indoor throwing and the area’s premier axe throwing establishment. Located in downtown Fond du Lac, this newly renovated building features ten targets, including two situated in a private party room. Although reservations guarantee a place, walk-ins are welcome. In addition to axe throwing, Fondy Axe Company also has an indoor golf simulator in the private party room, which can accommodate small and large group events, and will soon be hosting leagues.
