ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. “We value our people; we know...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
recordpatriot.com

An American Girl

UVALDE, Tex. - She had clipped a white bow into her hair and slipped on a yellow shirt embellished with a butterfly, and now, an hour before meeting her fifth-grade teachers for the first time, Caitlyne Gonzales sat cross-legged on her living room couch, watching YouTube videos about other school shooting survivors.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy