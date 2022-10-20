ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘The Mole’ Finale Be On Netflix?

By Brett White
The Mole ‘s revival season has been a surprise hit for Netflix — and it’s currently racing towards its inevitable conclusion. One player will be named the winner and another will be revealed as the Mole, the secret saboteur who’s been causing all sorts of trouble all season long. And then the rest of the finalists will walk away with no money but a lot of memories and new Instagram followers.

Now the question is, when will you be able to binge all of The Mole Season 1? And more importantly, when will the final two episodes of The Mole drop on Netflix? You’re in luck: you don’t have to wait much longer! Soon all of your theories will be confirmed or crushed — but how soon is soon?
What time will Netflix add the final episodes of The Mole 2022?
The entire season comes down to this! We just have two more episodes until we find out who the Mole is. And the final two new episodes of The Mole will be added to Netflix on Friday, October 21 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT .
Who is the Mole?
We have our own theory , but we’re not gonna run through it here. Maybe you don’t want to be swayed! We respect everyone’s right to sleuth and deduce, so we’re not going to break down all the clues here. And after 3 a.m. ET on Friday, October 21, all those theories will be moot anyway — because we’re about to find out who the Mole actually is.
Will there be a Mole Season 2?
We don’t know just yet. Netflix can sometimes wait a while to give the go ahead to a new season of a series, so we’ll have to wait it out. However, the show seems to be performing well for Netflix, so that’s a good indicator of more Mole to come. In the meantime, we have two more episodes to binge.

The Mole 2022 episodes 1-8 are now available to stream on Netflix. The final two episodes of The Mole will be added to Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, October 21.

