Youngstown, OH

Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a Sept. 29 shooting death on the North Side is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Mekhi Venable, 19, turned himself into police earlier Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of murder.

Venable is accused of the shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21 .

Police said Moore was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. in the single-digit block of New York Avenue.

Detectives said the two met there for a prearranged fight and both men brought guns with them.

Moore dropped his gun to fistfight Venable but instead Venable shot him, detectives said.

Venable then ran away. He was a suspect right away.

Comments / 16

Tyrone Peagler
4d ago

Terrible 😞 I used to coach him when he was younger.He was a good kid , I hate to see the streets get a hold of a lot of good youngsters

Reply
9
christine
3d ago

My beautiful son! 💔💔💔💔My baby boy is gone man Justice will never be served in my eyes!!!😔😔😢😢😢#LLMB #RIHMYJACOB

Reply(4)
6
Patsy Anthony
4d ago

he'll be out by the time he's 30 and still have a life! that's y these young thugs kill so much..system sucks..

Reply(2)
7
 

