KSBW.com
Day 3 of Cal Fire's prescribed burn in Gabilan Range east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn got underway late Monday morning in the hills east of Salinas. Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit is conducting the burn on private property in the Gabilan Range. Crews are expected to burn between 500 and 1,000 acres, Cal Fire said. Smoke is expected...
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Loma Prieta: The 1989 Earthquake That Shocked California Forever
On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1989 California shook for 15 seconds. In Santa Cruz, the Pacific Garden Mall fell to crumbles, the Bay Bridge collapsed on itself, and in Candlestick Park, the third game of the World Series was called off as people fled the shaking. The 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
KSBW.com
National Weather Service puts out a frost advisory for the Central Coast
The National Weather Service has put out a frost advisory for the Central Coast and beyond. The advisory spans from south Monterey County all the way up to Sonoma County. This frost advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures will dip...
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
Gale warning issued for waters off Monterey County
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A gale warning has been issued for the waters off Monterey County until Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning. The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas and 10 to 60 nautical miles offshore. From […]
KSBW.com
Historic downtown Salinas building now ready for people to call home
SALINAS, Calif. — A project in downtown Salinas that has been years in the making is now finished and ready for tenants. The six-story Salinas National Bank building at 301 South Main St. has been transformed into a residential tower with commercial space on the bottom floor. Alvarado Street Brewery will be the building's first commercial tenant.
Girl struck by 5 vehicles on I-680 in fatal crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Oct. 3 after she was struck by several vehicles, according to a press release sent out by California Highway Patrol Monday. CHP said it is still investigating the crash. The incident took place on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before […]
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
KSBW.com
Voter guides arriving late in Santa Cruz County, officials say
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election is well underway but some voters in Santa Cruz County have yet to receive their Voter Information Guide. County elections officials said voter guides have been late arriving in voters' mailboxes. Officials said the issue is due...
pajaronian.com
Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions
WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Election Day is around the corner on Nov. 8 and there are 14 measures on the ballot for voters to decide. Here is what each measure is about and what it will it mean for your community. Measure E- East Garrison Community Services District This measure is about the East Garrison The post A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
'Anti-establishment' Dutra swerves to offense: 'I'm not going to flip-flop to win votes'
Embattled District 4 Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra didn't shy away from highlighting what he feels are key differences between him and opponent Felipe Hernandez at a recent forum. Dutra was believed to hold a commanding lead before charges alleging he molested a 12-year-old family friend when he was 30, 17 years ago, surfaced on Oct. 5. Can he survive the political tempest? He told Lookout he believes he can.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 19, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:10 p.m. Vehicle theft on Heidi Dr. 8:47 p.m. Family dispute on Pepper Dr. 10:21 a.m. Vandalism and theft on S El Camino Real. 10:45 a.m. Battery on Elm Av. 12:15 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 6th...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop
SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store."The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles. The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
