Workers as young as 15 had ‘hazardous kitchen duties’ at Hawaii restaurant, feds say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Underage workers at a restaurant in Hawaii were allowed to perform “hazardous kitchen duties,” federal officials said.

Now Tahiti Nui Enterprises Inc. must pay $26,355 in child labor penalties along with thousands in back wages for not paying employees overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said in an Oct. 19 news release.

The company operates as Tahiti Nui in Hanalei on Kauai. It did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Labor Department found that Tahiti Nui allowed eight minor employees as young as 15 years old to work hazardous duties while cooking and baking, the federal agency said.

Additionally, the teen workers were allowed to work hours beyond the federal limit, the release says.

Eighteen employees were also owed overtime for working more than 40 hours per week, the release states, both violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act . The company was ordered to pay workers $11,181 in back wages.

“As employers expand their use of young workers in food service industry, the U.S. Department of Labor works tirelessly to make certain that they meet their legal obligation to ensure the safety of these workers,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu.

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

