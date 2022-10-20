Biden to tout EVs on guest appearance on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Joe Biden sits in a Corvette during a tour of the Detroit Auto Show, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit.

President Biden is getting behind the wheel to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in an appearance on Jay Leno’s auto-centric CNBC show.

CNBC released a preview of the season seven finale of “Jay Leno’s Garage” on Thursday. On the show, Biden and the former “Tonight Show” host visit a Secret Service training facility to talk cars as Leno rides shotgun in an electric 1978 Ford F100 truck.

Calling EVs a “gigantic part” of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, Biden says, “We’re talking about putting 500,000 charging stations and the money for those charging stations in that bill, in addition to the charging stations individual companies are putting in.”

“So it’s a game-changer. You got 40 percent of all pollution — all the CO2 going up — is from the tailpipe. And imagine if we just changed that,” the president said.

The full episode with Biden airs Wednesday on CNBC.

It’s not the first time that Biden’s gone for an on-camera spin with Leno. In 2016, the then-vice president hit the road in a drag race with former Secretary of State Colin Powell for the season premiere of “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Biden is a self-described “car junkie” and a collector who’s often expressed love for his 1967 Corvette, given to him as a wedding gift from his father.