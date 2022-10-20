ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to Ukraine in past month

By Olafimihan Oshin
 4 days ago
Veteran actor Mark Hamill said in an interview that he has sent at least 500 drones to Ukraine through the country’s fundraising platform, as Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia enters its ninth month.

During an appearance on Bloomberg Radio’s “Sound On”, Hamill, widely known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the acclaimed “Star Wars” film franchise, told host Joe Mathieu that he only sent the equipment to Ukraine because they desperately need it.

“Very simply: Ukraine needs drones. They define war outcomes, they protect their land, their people, they monitor the border, they’re eyes in the sky,” Hamill told Mathieu in the radio interview published Thursday.

“I was really shocked because they give me these updates at least two or three times a week about what’s going on and they said they’ve received over 500 drones since I started this,” Hamill concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last month that the 71-year-old actor had been named an ambassador for the country’s fundraising platform UNITED24’s “Army of Drones“ project.

United24 is an initiative that provides for the regular procurement of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, as well as pilot training for military forces.

Actor and musician Barbra Streisand also joined the initiative as an ambassador, another of many celebrities who have used their platforms to lend support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

In a statement, Hamill expressed his gratitude for joining the initiative, saying this is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukrainians defeat Russia in the ongoing conflict.

“In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support. That’s why I was honored President Zelenskyy asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones,” Hamill said in his statement. ” I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world. Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

