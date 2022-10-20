Read full article on original website
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Sunday, October 23
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down to near 40 degrees for most of the viewing area once again. Temperatures this afternoon will top out near 80. Temperatures will slowly climb back up to average over the course of the next few days. That means highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.
TFD responds to fire at Pick-n-Pull salvage yard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both lanes on Woodville Highway are open after a two hour shutdown, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. The closures came after the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on the lot of the Pick-n-Pull salvage yard Monday afternoon. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -...
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
Early voting begins in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast. Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast. There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said...
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve. The driver failed to...
