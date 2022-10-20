Read full article on original website
Former KCK Det. Roger Golubski takes stand in hearing
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men who were convicted in murders that were investigated by former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski are testifying in hopes a judge will overturn their convictions.
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller are hoping information presented at a hearing in Wyandotte County will help prove their claims of innocence. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are serving life sentences for the murder. Both have always maintained their innocence. During...
KCTV 5
New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate back in custody
A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate is back in custody after walking away Sunday from the prison's minimum security unit.
Indiana Daily Student
Black Voices: Police ignored community concerns about a serial killer
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence Resources are available here. On Oct.7 a Black woman in Kansas City, Missouri, escaped from a serial killer after being held captive for a month. The abductor, 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr. Haslett, was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to local news channel Kansas City TV.
KCTV 5
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning. A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects. While detectives were not yet made clear as...
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder...
KC man pleads guilty to role in massive drug conspiracy case
A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to his role in a massive drug conspiracy that prosecutors also linked to two murders.
KCTV 5
KCK school board to consider adding Narcan to schools
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas, school board will look at a recommendation to begin adding it to its school buildings. Many districts...
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday for his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy linked to two murders. The conspiracy distributed 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metro area according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gerald...
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
