Kansas City, KS

Salina Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Police ignored community concerns about a serial killer

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence Resources are available here. On Oct.7 a Black woman in Kansas City, Missouri, escaped from a serial killer after being held captive for a month. The abductor, 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr. Haslett, was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to local news channel Kansas City TV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KCK school board to consider adding Narcan to schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas, school board will look at a recommendation to begin adding it to its school buildings. Many districts...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday for his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy linked to two murders. The conspiracy distributed 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metro area according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gerald...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO

