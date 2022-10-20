ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Vigil planned for 15-year-old Blue Springs homicide victim

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Officers are following dozens of leads connected to the homicide of a 15-year-old in Blue Springs.

The police department said someone shot and killed Wyatt Conroy on Saturday, Oct. 15. The shooting happened to take place in the parking lot of Resurrection Blue Springs Church .

Thursday evening, Conroy’s family and friends will gather in the parking lot to remember him.

Argument led to deadly shooting in Grain Valley duplex, police say

A Community Candlelight Prayer Vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who knew Conroy is welcome to gather in front of the east doors of the church at 601 Northeast Jefferson Street in Blue Springs. The vigil is expected to last about 30 minutes.

According to Blue Springs police, 18 investigators from the Kansas City Metro Squad worked on the homicide over the past week. The officers followed up on dozens of leads.

Detectives are still looking for the tip that will solve the case and are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward available if your tip provides key information that leads to an arrest in Conroy’s homicide.

