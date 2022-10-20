Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Cam Guess Emerges As Pitt’s New Punter Against Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Sam Vander Haar edged out Cam Guess over the offseason to win the vacant punter role in Pitt’s special teams’ unit, but Vander Haar’s adaption to American football left a lot to be desired. Vander Haar, a 24-year-old Australian still learning the game, ranked...
Pitt WRs Konata Mumpfield, Jaylon Barden Both Dressed Against Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Konata Mumpfield was labeled as a game-time decision by Pat Narduzzi on Thursday, and as he made the trip and dressed for pregame warm-ups, it’s safe to say Mumpfield is back. Mumpfield was a surprise scratch against Georgia Tech, after he came out for warm-ups in...
No. 8 Pitt Defeats Rival No. 2 Louisville in Five Sets to Take Top Spot in the ACC
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt took down No. 2 Louisville in an exhilarating, five set thriller Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,696 at Fitzgerald Field House, to sit atop the ACC. The Panthers (20-2 overall, 10-0 ACC) win is their 12th straight overall and the first...
Vukovcan: Stubborn to the End, Narduzzi Sticking with Slovis Sunk Pitt in Louisville
I didn’t think I would see anything worse than the hotel that I unfortunately stayed at in Louisville, but I was wrong because I unfortunately had the misfortune of watching Pitt’s offense. I’ll borrow a famous line from Chuck Noll which accurately describes whatever Pitt is trying to...
Travel Roster Update: No George, Drexel; Hammond, Mumpfield, Hayes Make Trip
LOUISVILLE — Aside from the confirmed season-ending injuries to Carter Warren, Nate Temple and Rashad Battle, the only notable Pitt players not to make the trip to Louisville were Owen Drexel and Brandon George. Drexel hasn’t seen the field since he picked up a lower-body injury in the fourth...
Pitt WR Wayne Serves as Fourth Captain Against Louisville
Pitt senior wide receiver Jared Wayne will serve as the fourth captain in the game against Louisville Saturday Night. Wayne is likely coming in to replace redshirt senior offensive lineman Carter Warren. Warren captained Pitt the first six games of the season, but suffered a season-ending injury that the team announced this week.
Ugly Offensive Performance Dooms Pitt in 24-10 Loss to Louisville
LOUISVILLE — There were large stretches against Louisville where it didn’t look like Pitt was trying all that hard to win the game. And, oddly enough, Pitt didn’t win. Despite an impressive defensive effort in limiting the ACC’s top rushing offense and holding Louisville to zero points on three first half turnovers, Pitt’s offense wasn’t able to do enough to overcome missed opportunities in the first half and one of the worst second halves offensively that one could imagine.
Pitt P Sam Vander Haar Doesn’t Make Louisville Trip
LOUISVILLE — It’s been a rough start to Sam Vander Haar’s Pitt career, as he ranks toward the bottom of every metric in the ACC and has had two punt blocks, and now he hasn’t made the trip to Louisville. Pitt’s travel roster features Cam Guess...
