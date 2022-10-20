ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Cam Guess Emerges As Pitt’s New Punter Against Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Sam Vander Haar edged out Cam Guess over the offseason to win the vacant punter role in Pitt’s special teams’ unit, but Vander Haar’s adaption to American football left a lot to be desired. Vander Haar, a 24-year-old Australian still learning the game, ranked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt WR Wayne Serves as Fourth Captain Against Louisville

Pitt senior wide receiver Jared Wayne will serve as the fourth captain in the game against Louisville Saturday Night. Wayne is likely coming in to replace redshirt senior offensive lineman Carter Warren. Warren captained Pitt the first six games of the season, but suffered a season-ending injury that the team announced this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Ugly Offensive Performance Dooms Pitt in 24-10 Loss to Louisville

LOUISVILLE — There were large stretches against Louisville where it didn’t look like Pitt was trying all that hard to win the game. And, oddly enough, Pitt didn’t win. Despite an impressive defensive effort in limiting the ACC’s top rushing offense and holding Louisville to zero points on three first half turnovers, Pitt’s offense wasn’t able to do enough to overcome missed opportunities in the first half and one of the worst second halves offensively that one could imagine.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt P Sam Vander Haar Doesn’t Make Louisville Trip

LOUISVILLE — It’s been a rough start to Sam Vander Haar’s Pitt career, as he ranks toward the bottom of every metric in the ACC and has had two punt blocks, and now he hasn’t made the trip to Louisville. Pitt’s travel roster features Cam Guess...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy