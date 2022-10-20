LOUISVILLE — There were large stretches against Louisville where it didn’t look like Pitt was trying all that hard to win the game. And, oddly enough, Pitt didn’t win. Despite an impressive defensive effort in limiting the ACC’s top rushing offense and holding Louisville to zero points on three first half turnovers, Pitt’s offense wasn’t able to do enough to overcome missed opportunities in the first half and one of the worst second halves offensively that one could imagine.

