Digital HMO startup Antidote Health lays off about a third of staff
Telehealth startup Antidote Health has reduced its workforce by roughly a third, Calcalist reported Oct. 23. The cuts at the New York City-based company included about 17 of its 40 employees in Israel, mainly from the research and development team, according to the story in the Israeli business newspaper. Antidote employed about 60 people prior to the move.
The future of CVS, Walgreens in the healthcare industry
Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer recently suggested that company may be expanding into healthcare technology, while CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company is aiming to ultimately touch the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey." Walgreens considering moving into health tech. In an Oct. 13 earnings call, Ms....
Healthcare workforce lost 333,942 providers in 2021
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers dropped out of the workforce in 2021, according to an Oct. 20 report from Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare analyzed medical claims data, based on the numbers of providers billing each year, in July and August 2022 to arrive at the annual estimate of providers' workforce departures. Here are three additional key takeaways from the report, which can be found in full here.
Abbott plans $500M formula plant
The baby powder shortage lasted months after Abbott Laboratories shuttered its main manufacturing site for the product, and the company is now planning a new $500 million facility, CBS News reported Oct. 21. "We're currently in the final stages of determining the site location and will work with regulators and...
Healthcare stocks recover after plunge
Major healthcare stocks were edging slightly higher early trading Oct. 24 after a difficult end of the previous week following disappointing financial results in the sector. Both Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) started a slight recovery Oct. 24 after seeing their prices plunge Oct. 21, Bloomberg News reported. Tenet posted the largest decline, sinking up to 32 percent, its worst intraday fall since November 2008, while HCA fell as much as 15 percent.
CHIME names 2022 'Most Wired' hospitals and health systems
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 18 hospitals as achieving level 10 status in its 2022 "Digital Health Most Wired" program. CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry. Hospitals included...
Tennessee health system exec named inaugural CMIO of Walmart Health & Wellness
Claude Pirtle, MD, the former chief medical information officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, has been named the inaugural chief medical informatics officer of Walmart Health & Wellness, the retail giant's health and medical arm. In the new role, Dr. Pirtle will help implement and optimize the Epic EHR across...
6 action items for CFOs to boost volume, revenue: Kaufman Hall
Kaufman Hall has released its "2022 State of Healthcare Performance Improvement" report, including necessary steps for CFOs to adopt to increase volume and revenue at their organizations. Here are Kaufman Hall's six action items for raising volume and revenue:. Use a team-based care management model following patient status from arrival...
Why AHA wants CMS to create a Metropolitan Anchor Hospitals designation
The American Hospital Association is pushing for CMS to create a special designation to help ensure the sustainability of a subset of urban safety net hospitals. The AHA said about 465 hospitals — just over one of every eight urban hospitals — would meet the requirements for what it calls Metropolitan Anchor Hospitals, according to an Oct. 24 AHA fact sheet. Eligibility requirements would include being located in a core-based statistical area and having a Medicaid inpatient utilization rate greater than the statewide averages (see the full list of requirements here).
CFOs experienced in cutting costs, restructuring in high demand
Fall is typically a period of increased CFO turnover as hospitals and health systems begin searches for new executives for the beginning of the following year, but the pressures associated with high inflation, a projected recession and the continued effects of the pandemic have led to more churn than usual for top financial positions, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 23.
Philips to cut 4,000 jobs to save $296M
Philips, an Amsterdam-based medical device company, will cut 4,000 jobs as it weathers a recall of 18 million sleep apnea masks, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 24. The job cuts are 5 percent of its workforce, but will save the company an annual $296 million, according to the Journal.
Conifer's revenues up in Q3
Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services, saw net operating revenues of $333M in the third quarter of 2022 — up from $314 million over the same period last year, according to Tenet's financial report released Oct. 20. The company primarily...
79% of business leaders expect recession; 35% are prepared
Seventy-nine percent of C-suite leaders and senior executives expect a recession, though only 35 percent feel "very prepared" for it, according to an Aon survey released Oct. 20. In September, the global professional services firm surveyed 815 C-suite, partner, senior executive and executive respondents from companies with more than 500...
Trust and transparency: how to help empower patients to feel confident moving forward with care
Use these three approaches to help lead patients—and your health system—through uncertainty and change. The patient-provider relationship is essential to driving loyalty and improving the overall care experience. And just like in any relationship, trust is a foundational component. PYMNTS found that among surveyed respondents, trustworthiness was a key reason (75%) they felt extremely satisfied with their current provider—along with the ability to pay quickly and easily through preferred payment methods.1.
Oracle Cerner awarded $956M VA EHR modernization task order
Oracle Cerner has been awarded two task orders worth $956 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue modernizing the VA's EHR system, GovConWire reported Oct. 24. The first task order has a value of $906 million and will be awarded over a 27-month period. The second task order...
HCA hospital names VP of quality and patient safety
HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach has appointed John Callow, MSN, vice president of quality and patient safety, effective Oct. 24. Mr. Callow most recently served as director of patient safety at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 24. In this role, he oversaw the implementation of high-reliability organization principles and process improvement methodologies to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and serious safety events.
3 Indiana health systems collaborate on campaign to improve collecting patient race, ethnicity and language info
Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network are launching a campaign to explain to patients the importance of gathering information on race, ethnicity and language, often referred to as "REaL" data. The campaign, "We Ask Because We Care," includes a radio spot that will run in both...
