The American Hospital Association is pushing for CMS to create a special designation to help ensure the sustainability of a subset of urban safety net hospitals. The AHA said about 465 hospitals — just over one of every eight urban hospitals — would meet the requirements for what it calls Metropolitan Anchor Hospitals, according to an Oct. 24 AHA fact sheet. Eligibility requirements would include being located in a core-based statistical area and having a Medicaid inpatient utilization rate greater than the statewide averages (see the full list of requirements here).

14 HOURS AGO