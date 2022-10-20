ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Police ignored community concerns about a serial killer

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence Resources are available here. On Oct.7 a Black woman in Kansas City, Missouri, escaped from a serial killer after being held captive for a month. The abductor, 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr. Haslett, was charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to local news channel Kansas City TV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in his findings that the evidence from eyewitnesses, traffic cameras and the scene of the crash contradicted what Dominic Biscari told investigators about slowing down as he approached the intersection and slamming on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him. Sweeney recommended that Biscari pay the victims’ families and the owner of a building that was destroyed when the fire truck slammed into it last Dec. 15 $32 million. A separate civil lawsuit remains pending against the fire department and the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

2-year-old in serious condition after pedestrian crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after a pedestrian crash in Cass County Friday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was struck by the towed unit attached to a 2018 Chevrolet Truck near Austin Road and East 315 Street around 11:10 a.m.
CASS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO

