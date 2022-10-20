KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in his findings that the evidence from eyewitnesses, traffic cameras and the scene of the crash contradicted what Dominic Biscari told investigators about slowing down as he approached the intersection and slamming on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him. Sweeney recommended that Biscari pay the victims’ families and the owner of a building that was destroyed when the fire truck slammed into it last Dec. 15 $32 million. A separate civil lawsuit remains pending against the fire department and the city.

