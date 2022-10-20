ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Ardith Ellen Listeman
4d ago

Thank you Toledo for your acting on this!! My ex husband had multiple warrants in Cleveland and was able to hide until the statute of limitations was up and when he was finally arrested he walked away from the charges. I had notified Cleveland police where he was and they refused to do anything. Women need to be backed when they are able to escape. He received probation for menacing and stalking charges and will probably just relocate to avoid reporting. He is a recidivist and that was not taken into consideration. I moved to Toledo to be safe. Thank you Toledo.

