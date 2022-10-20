Read full article on original website
Ardith Ellen Listeman
4d ago
Thank you Toledo for your acting on this!! My ex husband had multiple warrants in Cleveland and was able to hide until the statute of limitations was up and when he was finally arrested he walked away from the charges. I had notified Cleveland police where he was and they refused to do anything. Women need to be backed when they are able to escape. He received probation for menacing and stalking charges and will probably just relocate to avoid reporting. He is a recidivist and that was not taken into consideration. I moved to Toledo to be safe. Thank you Toledo.
Reply(1)
5
Related
sent-trib.com
Michigan man charged with domestic violence, OVI after alleged BG assault
A Michigan man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a wedding reception in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 700 block of Clough Street on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. to a report of a woman screaming. Officers talked to a woman, who...
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm
A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
'We will be relentlessly looking for him': DPD searching for escaped gunman following shooting death of a young woman
Following what was believed to be a barricaded gunman situation, Detroit Police are searching for a 23-year-old man involved in the shooting death of a young woman.
bgindependentmedia.org
Michigan man charged with abduction after police get calls of woman screaming for help
A Michigan man was charged with abduction after Bowling Green Police Division received multiple calls from city residents reporting a woman screaming for help. Darek Chelminiak, 44, of Lambertville, was taken to Wood County Jail after BGPD arrested him for domestic violence, abduction, OVI refusal and violating a traffic control device.
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo man charged after reportedly trying to hide stolen goods under overpass
Bowling Green Police Division charged a man with theft, criminal trespassing and walking in a roadway after he reportedly tried to hide shoplifted items under an overpass. An officer on patrol around midnight on Oct. 18, on East Wooster Street at the Interstate 75 overpass, observed a man dressed all in black walking in the roadway on the opposite side from the sidewalk. The man, Shan Sneyd, 32, of Toledo, had a bookbag and his face was covered with a bandana.
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
One person in critical condition, two others injured in three separate Toledo incidents over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. At least two people were shot over the weekend in separate incidents, according to reports from Toledo police. A third person was admitted to the hospital with injuries possibly resulting form a gunshot wound.
q95fm.net
Man from Michigan Sentenced to More than 15 Years Behind Bars for Involvement in Eastern Kentucky Drug Trafficking Case
A man from Michigan will spend more than 15 years behind bars for his involvement in an Eastern Kentucky drug trafficking case. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson of Detroit was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Pikeville, after pleading guilty to drug charges back in March. A deputy with the Johnson...
WTOL-TV
No arrests made in Whitmer HS shooting: Former TPD investigator explains process
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been two weeks since three people were injured after a shooting at a Whitmer High School football game. The news of the shooting has made national headlines. Yet, no one is behind bars for the incident. James Trout, a former investigator with Toledo Police Department,...
Detroit grandma arraigned on assault, abuse charges after allegedly stabbing 2-year-old grandson in the head
A 56-year-old Detroit grandmother has been arraigned on child abuse and assault charges after allegedly stabbing her own grandson last week.
13abc.com
Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community leaders assembled Monday to hold a press conference to combat gun violence in Toledo. The press conference was held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave. Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly...
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
wktn.com
Drug Confiscated at Residence in Sycamore
The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a search warrant at 105 East Seventh Street in Sycamore late Wednesday morning. Detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl, cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Two men were detained inside the residence while the search was conducted. They were interviewed and released pending drug results.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
WANE-TV
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
Have you seen Antonio?: 90-year-old Livonia man never made it to family gathering
Livonia Police are requesting the public’s asistance to locate 90-year-old Antonio Bollella. Relatives reported him missing on Sunday, October 23. He had failed to make it to a family gathering in Commerce Township, and had not contacted anyone.
Comments / 3