Pat Narduzzi dug a ditch by himself. This is a problem of his own making. Narduzzi was not responsible for Jordan Addison transferring out of the University of Pittsburgh football program, and seeking out USC. That was Addison’s choice. It was going to happen regardless of what Narduzzi said or did. It was just a fact that with quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving for the NFL and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple leaving for Nebraska, Addison’s choice was obvious. Narduzzi didn’t have anything to do with that. However, Narduzzi still owns this situation for one very obvious reason:

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO