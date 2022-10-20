ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

Greene expecting small property tax hike for next year

CARROLLTON — Residents of Greene County can expect a small increase in their property taxes in the new year. Finance Committee Chairman Christy Lake said the county was expecting to increase revenue from property taxes by about 3% in 2023. Lake said this was "a fairly common trend line raise," with the county having voted in 2021 to increase property taxes by around 3.4% this year.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
BOND COUNTY, IL
KMOV

$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
agupdate.com

Farmer awaits drydown after late planting

SHIPMAN, Ill. — Harvest 2022 is shaping up to be a positive thing for Adam Gwillim. “It looks good,” said Gwillim, who farms in Macoupin County, Illinois. “Corn is coming out as expected or maybe a touch better. Beans are OK. I was hoping they would be a little better, but they’re still good.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Witches Night Out brings crowd to Glen Carbon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Holidays are typically family events. But Witches Night Out is a time for the women of the Glen-Ed community to have their own night together for the Halloween festivities. The event was held on Saturday at Miner Park by...
GLEN CARBON, IL
KMOV

Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Weather cancels South Roxana Halloween parade Tuesday

SOUTH ROXANA — Due to the weather forecast, the Halloween parade in South Roxana planned Tuesday, Oct. 25, has been canceled. Officials said the village will offer a Trunk-or-Treat at village hall 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone who has purchased candy to throw out at the parade or...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
electrek.co

Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois

Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
recordpatriot.com

Collinsville church sets Fall Festival

COLLINSVILLE – Revive USA, 1105 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville will host a fall festival from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The free event will feature a bonfire, bouncy house, games, candy, and more. Bring your whole family. Here's what else is happening in the area:. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

