Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
recordpatriot.com
Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments
Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
recordpatriot.com
Greene expecting small property tax hike for next year
CARROLLTON — Residents of Greene County can expect a small increase in their property taxes in the new year. Finance Committee Chairman Christy Lake said the county was expecting to increase revenue from property taxes by about 3% in 2023. Lake said this was "a fairly common trend line raise," with the county having voted in 2021 to increase property taxes by around 3.4% this year.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KMOV
$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
agupdate.com
Farmer awaits drydown after late planting
SHIPMAN, Ill. — Harvest 2022 is shaping up to be a positive thing for Adam Gwillim. “It looks good,” said Gwillim, who farms in Macoupin County, Illinois. “Corn is coming out as expected or maybe a touch better. Beans are OK. I was hoping they would be a little better, but they’re still good.”
recordpatriot.com
Witches Night Out brings crowd to Glen Carbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Holidays are typically family events. But Witches Night Out is a time for the women of the Glen-Ed community to have their own night together for the Halloween festivities. The event was held on Saturday at Miner Park by...
itechpost.com
The Massive Warehouse in Illinois Acquired by Tesla Might Be a Distribution Hub
The massive warehouse in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, acquired by Tesla, might be used as a distribution center for its service division in the middle of the country. However, Tesla did not say how it will utilize the new building. Gigafactories. A local newspaper, Courier Tribune, reported that the electric car...
KMOV
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
recordpatriot.com
Weather cancels South Roxana Halloween parade Tuesday
SOUTH ROXANA — Due to the weather forecast, the Halloween parade in South Roxana planned Tuesday, Oct. 25, has been canceled. Officials said the village will offer a Trunk-or-Treat at village hall 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone who has purchased candy to throw out at the parade or...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
recordpatriot.com
Collinsville church sets Fall Festival
COLLINSVILLE – Revive USA, 1105 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville will host a fall festival from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The free event will feature a bonfire, bouncy house, games, candy, and more. Bring your whole family. Here's what else is happening in the area:. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
