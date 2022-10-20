Read full article on original website
Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Thursday's "Resident Evil" Showcase gave fans of the legendary horror franchise plenty to be excited about. In addition to shrinking Lady Dimitrescu for a returning "Mercenaries" game mode, Capcom also provided a look at gameplay for the upcoming "Resident Evil 4" remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed remakes for "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3," "Resident Evil 4" is set for release March 24, 2023. Like many new AAA games that come out, it's prompted one question in particular: Will it be available on Nintendo Switch?
Can You Play Fortnite On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck offers more customization options than meets the eye – one user even replaced its boot screen with the full "Shrek" movie. Valve's handheld console works best when playing games through the eponymous storefront, but it can download and play titles from other sources too, including battle royale behemoth "Fortnite." Playing "Fortnite" through the Steam platform is technically impossible, as the Easy Anti Cheat required to run it only works with the Epic Games launcher. Thankfully, Steam Deck users can approach the problem from a different angle.
Is Resident Evil Re:Verse Cross-Platform?
With the upcoming "Resident Evil Re:Verse," Capcom may have finally created a successful player versus player multiplayer title set in the "Resident Evil" series. In recent years, making such a game seems to have become a major focus for the studio. Capcom's last attempt at PvP, 2020's "Resident Evil: Resistance" — a free add-on to the remake of "Resident Evil 3" — didn't quite catch on. The 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer received mixed reviews from critics and didn't appear to generate the buzz Capcom was likely hoping for.
Overwatch 2: Console Players Frustrated By Losing Aim Assist
"Overwatch 2" got off to a rocky start. On launch day and the days that followed, players were met with incredibly long queue times preventing them from playing the game. But that's not all. Once they logged in, players were greeted with many bugs and missing content that prevented them from enjoying the game fully. And it seems that even after Blizzard fixed some of the problems, complaints are still coming in. But this time, players are complaining about an intended feature, not a bug.
Overwatch 2: Is Genji Overpowered Right Now?
While it's true that "Overwatch 2" got off to a seriously rocky start. 25 million players have had the chance to try out the free-to-play sequel for themselves. And while some players are trying to learn the best characters to counter Mercy, "Overwatch" veterans and newcomers alike have also been able to experience powerful plays by one of the game's most popular characters: Genji.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
The Callisto Protocol's Developers Hit Back At Delay Rumors
Among the many sci-fi horror games releasing in the near future is "The Callisto Protocol," a game headed by the co-creator of "Dead Space" Glen Schofield. While the creator feels conflicted about the upcoming remake of "Dead Space," Schofield's latest project, "The Callisto Protocol," comes out almost two months prior on December 2, 2022. However, according to a listing from Epic Games, the release date had been pushed back more than three months to February 12, 2022.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Reinhardt
While its vibrant colors and atmosphere might lead one to think it's just a high-octane first-person shooter, "Overwatch 2" is undeniably a strategy game with an emphasis placed on tactical gameplay. Using a ragtag cast of characters known as Heroes who all have their own individual strengths and weaknesses as opposed to a class system, "Overwatch 2" is designed to emphasize constant team play where individual characters counter others. One of the more difficult to counter is Reinhardt.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
What The Critics Are Saying About Gotham Knights
Critics have finally gotten their hands on "Gotham Knights," the open-world adventure game (not set in the Arkhamverse) that follows the question of what would happen if Batman died. While players were already not happy that the game lacks a performance mode, critics were able to give a bit more insight into the technical problems of the game while also sharing opinions about other parts of the gameplay, which is pretty darn divisive.
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: What's Included?
Leon Kennedy is back in HD and looking better than ever. First announced in June 2022, "Resident Evil 4 Remake" didn't have too much in the way of gameplay footage for fans to see — until now. Hosted by the game's producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the remake section during Capcom's October 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase livestream featured a new story trailer, an extended gameplay trailer full of small details for fans to pick apart, and more.
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
The Major Changes Coming To Destiny 2's In-Game Economy
The "Destiny" series has come a long way since the original game was released in 2014. The online shooter became a massive hit, and while "Destiny 2" had its ups and downs, it's made a comeback in recent years and is still going strong. However, Bungie isn't resting on its success as it continues to roll out new content and changes regularly to keep the game fresh or respond to player feedback.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Pilotwings 64 Turned This Leisurely Bonus Level Into A Nightmare
Fans of the 26-year-old game have taken to the skies once again, but as one player found out, the Switch "Pilotwings 64" port has a major problem. Rhod Broadbent, who heads Dakko Dakko studio and previously worked on the "Fable" and "Star Fox" series, posted a video of this problem in action. According to Broadbent, one of the most relaxing levels from the original "Pilotwings 64" has turned into a nigh-impossible feat of thumb-mashing endurance on the Nintendo Switch.
