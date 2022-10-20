ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

‘Akin to stalking’: Columbus chef stays jailed on Animal Farm restroom recording charges

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsOfb_0igngZ4100

Witnesses who were allegedly recorded by a co-owner in the restrooms of a downtown Columbus restaurant asked a judge Thursday to keep the suspect in jail.

They testified at a bond hearing for Dennis Cleveland “Landon” Thompson, formerly a chef at The Animal Farm at 105 12th St., where he was accused of secretly recording customers and coworkers .

Thompson faces 11 counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and six counts each of child sexual exploitation and of illegally installing recording devices. Prosecutor George Lipscomb said investigators have identified 10 more victims, and more charges are expected.

Lipscomb told Superior Court Judge Ben Richardson that Thompson also is to face charges for illegally recording guests in bathrooms at his home in Columbus and his parents’ home in Harris County. So far authorities have identified two victims in those incidents, he said.

After hearing testimony from six witnesses who asked him to keep Thompson in jail, the judge agreed, saying he would reconsider Thompson’s bond motion later.

Thompson, 37, has been jailed without bond since he surrendered to police Sept. 29, four weeks after the other owner of the business, Hudson Terrell, reported finding recording devices hidden in restroom vents.

Defense attorney Mark Post had asked Richardson to set a reasonable bond so Thompson can be freed from the Muscogee County Jail, which Post described as “chronically understaffed and over capacity.”

Post said Thompson has a chronic infection dating back to repeated surgeries for a leg injury he sustained playing football for Brookstone High School. Commonly called MRSA for Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, the infection is resistant to antibiotics and could spread to other inmates, Post argued.

Teen testifies about fear

Among those testifying Thursday was a 17-year-old who said she had done work for Thompson and his parents at their homes before learning he had recorded her in their bathrooms.

She found out about the recordings weeks before Thompson’s arrest, and spent that time fearing what Thompson might be doing, she said: “He could be erasing footage, covering his tracks,” she testified.

She said also that Thompson in texts had sought excuses to be alone with her, either at his home or his parents’, and on one occasion she left his parents’ home in Harris County early to avoid contact with him.

Her stepfather also testified, outraged by what she had endured. “It very clear that this is not an isolated event,” he said, later adding, “We live with this every day. ... The innocence of this child has been stripped away forever.”

Both he and his stepdaughter testified that Thompson texted the teen while he was under investigation, saying he needed to ask her for a favor. She told him not to contact her again.

As she told how frightened and exploited she felt, Post objected, saying such testimony was not appropriate for a bond hearing.

She then objected from the witness stand: “I object!” she exclaimed. “How this made me feel is 100-percent relevant.”

Four others volunteering their testimony Thursday were restaurant workers, some alleging that Thompson behaved erratically when abusing drugs or alcohol, that he had access to multiple firearms, and that he once shot himself accidentally in the leg while he was at the business.

“I do not feel safe in his presence,” said one server. “I really don’t know what he’s capable of at this point.”

“I did not feel safe until the day I learned he was arrested,” said a restaurant manager.

In arguing against Thompson’s release, Lipscomb focused on the 17-year-old’s testimony, saying it “had elements of grooming,” or trying to curry favor with a minor to get her to accept a sexual advance. It reminded him of child molestation cases he has handled, the prosecutor said.

“This is a course of conduct akin to stalking,” Lipscomb added, asking Richardson either to refuse bond or to set it so high that Thompson is compelled to take the consequences seriously.

Post argued Thompson presented no danger to the public and no risk of fleeing if freed from jail. Thompson’s father, Dennis “Landy” Thompson, said his son would live with his parents in Harris County, if released, and go to work helping with a home renovation project expected to take months.

Post said his client would abide by any court-ordered conditions of his release, including drug or alcohol treatment, a curfew, travel restrictions and prohibitions on having access to guns.

Richardson rejected that, saying Thompson should remain jailed as police identify more victims and add more charges. He noted that Thompson has not yet been jailed for 90 days, when by law he is entitled to have a bond set.

The discovery

Terrell, the restaurant’s other owner, told the Ledger-Enquirer in a September phone interview that he discovered restroom videos stored on a restaurant computer, then found the recording devices and notified the police.

Though Post maintains that Thompson remains a restaurant co-owner, Terrell said he got a restraining order to prohibit Thompson’s return. Post said Thursday that Thompson’s role in the restaurant is to be resolved in a pending civil court case.

Columbus police said Thursday that they still want anyone who used the restaurant restrooms from July 1 through Sept. 1 to contact investigators at 706-225-3164 or email Sgt. Alicia Hoover at ahoover@columbusga.org. They also might have been recorded, and detectives continue to identify victims.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life

Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the area between Opelika Road and Copeland Road in Phenix City, police say. According to Phenix City police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shots fired near Lakebottom Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking into a possible shots fired incident near Lakebottom Park. When WRBL arrived on the scene at about 10:10 p.m., around five police vehicles were monitoring the area. This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to gather information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

Police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Woman hospitalized after house fire on 44th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is hospitalized after a house fire in Columbus. Fire officials say they received a call about the incident around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on 44th Street. When they arrived at the scene, one unit went to the front of the home, and the...
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
3K+
Followers
65
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy