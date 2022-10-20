Read full article on original website
Average San Diego County gas price drops for 19th consecutive day
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 19th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing a half cent to $5.76. The average price has dropped 67.5 cents over the past 19 days, including...
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
Last day to register to vote via mail on Monday, Oct. 24
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most San Diegans vote via mail by sending in ballots prior to election day. Those not registered to vote don’t receive mail-in ballots, but voters can still register to vote in-person up until election day on Nov. 8th. The last day to register to...
SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera: Students experienced a difficult transition back to school
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect...
San Diego Wave FC loses on stoppage time goal to Portland in NWSL Semifinal
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Wave FC’s hopes of a berth in the NWSL Championship in its inaugural season ended with a 2-1 loss to Portland Thorns FC in a semifinal Sunday in Portland, Oregon with substitute Crystal Dunn scoring the winning goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time.
June trial date set in Millete children guardianship case
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A June trial date was set Monday in the legal battle over the guardianship of the three children of a Chula Vista woman who remains missing and her husband, who is suspected of killing her. Guardianship of the Millete children, ages 12, 11, and 6,...
SDSU says limited number of men’s basketball tickets available
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University announced Monday that it has a “very limited supply” of 2022-23 men’s basketball season tickets for sale, due to high interest in the No. 19-ranked team. According to a news release, this year’s season ticket package includes one...
