San Diego County, CA

California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA
Last day to register to vote via mail on Monday, Oct. 24

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most San Diegans vote via mail by sending in ballots prior to election day. Those not registered to vote don’t receive mail-in ballots, but voters can still register to vote in-person up until election day on Nov. 8th. The last day to register to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
June trial date set in Millete children guardianship case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A June trial date was set Monday in the legal battle over the guardianship of the three children of a Chula Vista woman who remains missing and her husband, who is suspected of killing her. Guardianship of the Millete children, ages 12, 11, and 6,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
SDSU says limited number of men’s basketball tickets available

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University announced Monday that it has a “very limited supply” of 2022-23 men’s basketball season tickets for sale, due to high interest in the No. 19-ranked team. According to a news release, this year’s season ticket package includes one...

