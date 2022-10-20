Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati medical staff give update on local RSV cases, hospital capacity
CINCINNATI — As a respiratory virus known as RSVcontinues to spread across the country, local medical staff say that despite longer wait times at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, its hospital system is not overwhelmed. RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is an upper respiratory virus that can present...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chili parlor owners gather to celebrate food's 100th anniversary
CINCINNATI — Nearly every Cincinnati chili parlor owner in and around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky gathered Monday at the site where the first Cincinnati chili was served 100 years ago. The first location, inside the torn-down Empress Theatre, was the original Empress Chili, located at 9th and Vine Streets...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
'New Beginnings' hold collections across Cincinnati for Domestics Violence Awareness Month
While October brings in cooler fall weather, it also signals the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The "New Beginnings" program, with the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati, Montgomery Woman's Club and other volunteers, are holding household items collections at two locations on Saturday. Aeropointe Medical Building (Blue Ash) 4260...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
House in Hamilton creating different skeleton displays everyday this month for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman in Hamilton is creating different skeleton displays each day this month to celebrate Halloween. Dana Adams said she's been doing the daily skeleton displays to bring smiles and entertain neighbors for Halloween. One of the displays shows skeletons taking a bath. Another shows them...
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill
FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill on Monday, according to a report from Cincinnati Fire District 2. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper Road and Tennyson Drive in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper Road and Tennyson Drive in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a dumpster fire on Charleston Court in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a dumpster fire on Charleston Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
One transported to hospital in serious condition after shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has been rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life threatening injuries from a shooting, Monday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Air Care called for a crash with injuries in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A crash in Taylor Mill between a motorcycle and a car led to Air Care being called, Tuesday morning. Police have shut down a section of Pride Parkway in Taylor Mill in order for Air Care to reach the scene and attend to the injured motorcyclist.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
WLWT 5
Reports of a dumpster fire on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a dumpster fire on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
