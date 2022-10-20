ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

By By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury concluded Tuesday that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

The verdict brings to a conclusion a trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement.

Deliberations began in midafternoon after a lawyer for Rapp, Richard Steigman, urged jurors to make Spacey pay for trying to make a sexual advance on Rapp in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986 after a party. He accused Spacey of lying on the witness stand.

Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, told jurors that Rapp made up the encounter and said they should reject Rapp’s claims .

Rapp, 50, and Spacey, 63, each testified over several days at the three-week trial . The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.

Rapp’s claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a soaring career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up. Rapp is a regular on TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”

In his closing, Steigman said jurors should conclude that Spacey lied to them when he insisted that the encounter could not have happened, in part because Rapp claimed it happened in a one-bedroom apartment and Spacey lived in a studio.

“He lacks credibility,” Steigman said. As for his client, the lawyer said he filed the lawsuit “to hold Kevin Spacey accountable.”

“Sometimes the simple truth is the best. The simple truth is that this happened,” he said.

After jurors were sent away to deliberate, Keller drew sympathy from U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan when she complained that Steigman broke trial rules when he finished his summation by telling jurors that he hopes “you don't let him get away with it this time.”

Kaplan had set rules that were meant to keep jurors from learning about sex abuse accusations made against Spacey that were not part of the trial evidence.

Keller called Steigman's statement “another clear, premeditated attempt to let the jury know” about other claims against Spacey.

“I'm very concerned,” she added, saying it could affect the verdict.

Kaplan responded by saying Steigman's statement “shouldn't happen” and that if the jury ruled in Rapp's favor, attorneys may need to make written arguments over the issue. He also said that Rapp during his testimony should not have mentioned that there were other claims made against Spacey.

During her closing argument, Keller tried to suggest reasons for why Rapp would make up the encounter with Spacey, in which he said Spacey picked him up and briefly laid on top of him on a bed in his apartment. At the time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp testified that he wriggled out and fled the apartment only to encounter an inebriated Spacey at the door asking if he was sure he wanted to leave.

Spacey's attorney said it was possible Rapp invented it based on his experience performing in “Precious Sons,” a play in which actor Ed Harris picks up Rapp's character and lays on top of him, mistaking him briefly for his wife before discovering it is his son.

She also suggested that Rapp later became jealous that Spacey became a megastar while Rapp had “smaller roles in small shows" after his breakthrough performance in Broadway's “Rent.”

“So here we are today and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life,” Keller said.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Music

MORE COMPANIES CUT TIES WITH YE NEW YORK (AP) - Ye’s talent agent has dropped him, and a completed documentary about him has been shelved. Ye, as Kanye West goes by now, has faced backlash amid a recent slew of antisemitic comments. Talent agency CAA confirms it has parted ways with Ye. Meanwhile, executives with the studio MRC Entertainment say they will not release a documentary about Ye, even though it’s finished, because “we cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” Just days ago,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
596
Followers
7K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy