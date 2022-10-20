ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/20/2022

By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction.

Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages. Home sales fell again in September for the eighth month in a row.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.38 points, or 0.8%, to 3,665.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59.

The Nasdaq fell 65.66 points, or 0.6%, to 10,614.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.36 points, or 1.2%, to 1,704.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 82.71 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 698.76 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 293.46 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.99 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,100.40 points, or 23.1%.

The Dow is down 6,004.71 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,030.13 points, or 32.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 540.92 points, or 24.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
Leader Telegram

Asian shares mostly lower on worries over China outlook

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership. Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in over a decade. Tokyo and Sydney advanced but Shanghai, Seoul and Mumbai declined. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
596
Followers
7K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy