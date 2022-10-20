ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Happy Flo Founder Necole Kane Is Changing How We View Menstrual Health

By Chloe Castleberry
 4 days ago
After spending years overworking, skipping meals, forgetting to prioritize self-care, and suffering from debilitating periods, Necole Kane, known as a very successful celebrity blogger and media mogul, decided it was time to make a change. After studying healthy habits and nutrition, Necole was alarmed to find out that 80% of women were living with hormonal imbalances that were manifesting into heavy, painful periods.

And with so many women suffering as she once did, Necole wanted to create a platform where others could experience pain-free periods. Cue My Happy Flo . “My goal with My Happy Flo was to create a holistic product that women could rely on to fill in their nutritional gaps, as well as help boost their energy, moods, and immunity, and restore hormonal balance for a healthier cycle,” says Necole. Read more about Necole’s My Happy Flo journey below.

What made you decide to start My Happy Flo?

As I got into my late 30s, heading towards my 40s, almost every Black woman around me had fibroids and very debilitating periods. By this time, I’m four years into my vitamin journey and I had these amazing periods. So, I went down this path of why so many women of color have fibroids and also period trauma and I found a correlation between the two. Once I found that out, I took some hormone health courses and created My Happy Flo which is a supplement that helps women balance their hormones so that they can reduce the risk of reproductive conditions like fibroids, endometriosis, and PCOS so that they can have healthier happier cycles.

From your website, I can see that My Happy Flo has helped a lot of women. How has your life changed since starting My Happy Flo?

Before creating My Happy Flo, I lacked purpose. I didn’t feel as though I was living with intention. Launching My Happy Flo and seeing how many women’s lives have changed is amazing. A painful period really lowers our quality of life as women and when you add fibroids, endometriosis, or PCOS diagnosis to the mix, it causes even more suffering and trauma. I just knew we needed more and something healthier. So to be able to offer women something that’s addressing the root cause and actually improves our overall health makes me feel so much happier and so blessed to be able to provide this for women in this way.

What has been the biggest challenge since starting your company?

Navigating the E-commerce space. There are so many pieces and I didn’t expect to run the brand solo. I did start off with a co-founder, but that didn’t work and I was overwhelmed, but once we had jumped off the ledge and did over 20,000 pre-orders, it was like ‘that was it. It’s out there.’ I couldn’t back away after that so I had to figure it out.

You’re doing a lot right now. How do you balance it all while caring for yourself?

For me, morning routines are super important. It is rare that I would take a meeting before 11 o’clock. I need those hours before 11 to go to the gym, take my vitamins, write my To Do list, or journal. I also normally go to sleep to hypnosis which I know people are skeptical about but you can go to YouTube and search for any self-confidence hypnosis. So, while I’m sleeping I’m listening to this so that my subconscious mind is being programmed and I can stay positive. And if I feel like that week, I need to be a little bit more productive, I’ll listen to productivity hypnosis and they work!

Period trauma impacts Black women disproportionately. How does My Happy Flo shed light on this statistic?

As a period wellness brand, it is very important for us to educate women on their menstrual cycle more so than selling a vitamin. It’s very important for us to teach women the importance of knowing their menstrual cycle, the different phases of it, and also signs of what’s abnormal so that they can be diagnosed with conditions like fibroids, PCOS, endometriosis, earlier than they are now. If you’ve never been taught what a normal period is, you don’t know what’s normal and I think that’s where we have to step up as a brand service in this community, educating women on what’s normal.

What’s in store for My Happy Flo’s future?

I definitely see the brand taking up space in feminine wellness. And not just in supplements but taking up the aisles. I see us expanding our product suite into supplements that support women from menarche, which is the first occurrence of menstruation, through menopause. I see us expanding into festivals, and monthly workshops, and hiring a variety of menstrual health coaches, and hormone health coaches to help our customers navigate their journey. We just launched subscriptions and that was huge. I see us being a really big period wellness brand when it comes to education outside of holistic supplements.

