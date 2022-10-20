Magic boys soccer season ends in 2-1 section loss to Becker

It was a bittersweet ending to the season for Monticello boys soccer. They hosted Becker for a section 6AA quarterfinal game on Saturday, Oct. 15. They had beaten the Bulldogs 1-0 earlier in the season on the road and took a 1-0 lead in this one, but ultimately fell 2-1.

All the goals were scored within about five minutes of each other. Senior Andrew Roff scored with 27:54 left in the half and with 22:24 remaining Becker had taken a 2-1 lead. That was the final. Monticello had their chances, but the story of the season was missed opportunities. Without a premiere scoring threat the Magic struggled to finish plays all season and that was at the forefront of this one.

“It was a battle of seven minutes, man. We won the first part of it and lost the second part of it. They got their two in about a four minute window and we got our one prior to that. It was a battle of about seven minutes that was the decisive point of the game,” said Head Coach Matt McLachlan. “We just couldn’t poke another one in the back of the net.”

Becker won the pregame coin toss and took the wind because they like to use the long ball and that’s how they scored the game-winner.

Besides that window of allowing the two goals the defense held strong for the most part. They did a good job staying organized on the backline and kept their marks. Monticello had the majority of scoring chances, they just couldn’t put them in the back of the net.

“You have to finish the ball and if we knew what the magic elixir was for that was we’d be at a higher level,” said McLachlan.

All season long Monticello has been able to create a plethora of scoring chances, the issue was always finishing it off.

Becker came out strong the first five minutes but the play evened out after that.

The Bulldogs played the longball all game and forced starting goalie sophomore Dane Jacobson to make a save early off a defender’s header that went the wrong way towards goal.

Monti got the opening goal in the 13th minute. The Magic were applying heavy pressure in the attacking third of the field and after not getting a good shot off, they had a second chance. Junior Carter Block came down the far side on a quick counter and played a ball inside the 18 that Roff was able to get a foot on near the top of the box and beat the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the red and black that lead didn’t last for long. Sophomore Jackson Moran ripped a shot that Becker’s keeper needed to make a nice save on but that quickly turned into an advantage the other way. Becker’s Micah Boyer beat the defense and before they could fully recover Jacobson came out to make a play on the ball inside the box but missed on his dive and Boyer put home the equalizer with 24:06 left in the half. A minute and a half later the Bulldogs found the back of the net again for the game-winner.

Other than that the defense did a good job recovering, but it was too little too late.

Senior Matthias Coalwell had a great look with 11:30 left after a free kick but the shot went just wide. Monti’s next chance came with just under nine minutes left as Becker’s keeper couldn’t fully control the ball and it got loose, but Becker recovered in time to clear the ball before Monti could get a shot off.

Just over two minutes later continued to apply heavy pressure, but could not score off a corner kick. Block continued to beat his man down the far side, but Monti couldn’t take advantage.

The referees also called a tight-knit game at times, but were inconsistent with their calls.

With about 26 minutes left in the game in the second half a Monticello player was grabbed and held inside of the box, but the refs decided not to call it after making similar calls earlier in the game. Team’s shouldn’t rely on refs, but consistency in calls is key and the Magic were on the wrong side of a no call that could have changed the game around.

At the end of the day though you have to convert your chances and the Magic had plenty to no avail.

After the game, McLachlan announced to his team that he was retiring.

“It’s 35 years this year so…this summer it was unusual. I wasn’t sure if it would be for sure, but I could kind of see it. I was like, wait a minute, this is it. I talked to my folks. I talked to my sisters, one of them who is a coach, she said ‘when you know, you know’ and I said ‘I think it’s now’,” said McLachlan.

He mentioned that he’ll still be around next year to watch the boys play. He is looking forward to spending more time with his family and hopefully getting some traveling in as well.

In seven seasons as the head coach for the Magic, McLachlan went 71-39-10 and 45-6-6 in Mississippi 8 play with four conference titles.