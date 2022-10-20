Big Lake girls soccer wins first section game in program history

The Hornets got a shutout from junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger and goals from juniors Lexi Moen, Rylie Sternquist and Trinity Zoccoli for the team’s first ever section playoff victory against Becker on Wednesday, Oct. 12. It was also their second win against Becker this season.

The girls did a good job all game applying constant pressure on the ball. The Hornets maintained the majority of the possession and in turn outshot Becker 9 to 3 in shots on goal. When they didn’t hold possession they kept the attack away from dangerous areas in front of the net and in the middle of the field.

Head Coach Brady Johnson said the game plan was to play passes behind the defense and that’s exactly how they scored their second goal. Leading 1-0 in the second half Moen made a run down the middle of the field and finished off a well placed pass from senior Savannah Baker after getting past the defense and doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.

Dilger, who posted her tenth shutout of the season, wasn’t called upon a ton, but made the play when it mattered. While the game was still scoreless still she came hard off her line to make a play on a free player and kept the game tied at 0 until her side was eventually able to break free.

Johnson and the Hornets won the first ever section playoff game in program history, “it was fun. I think there’s been several times in previous years they should have won, but I think whether it was team chemistry or missing that intrinsic motivation like this team. Even compared to last year’s team this team is much more motivated and they were super excited for today.”

The vibes on the team were high and you could tell how much the girls enjoy playing with each other when Zoccoli scored her first career varsity goal and the entire team cheered with her.

Big Lake got the attack going early and often until they finally broke through in the 37th minute. Sternquist got a great through ball from Baker in the eighth minute, but the shot was saved by Becker’s keeper.

Just five minutes later Moen ripped a shot that forced the keeper to make a diving save that led to a Big Lake corner kick.

With under five minutes remaining in the first half perhaps the key sequence of the game occurred. Dilger made a huge save by flying off her line to take a goal away. She made another save 30 seconds later to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.

Big Lake responded by taking the lead with just over three minutes remaining in the half. The home side earned a corner and Moen launched the ball into the congested box and Sternquist got to the ball and put it away for the game-winning-goal and a 1-0 lead with 3:10 left in the half.

It was a big momentum boost for the girls after looking like the better team for most of the half to see their hard work quantified by taking the lead.

For the last 40 minutes it was much of the same. The Hornets continued to attack and apply pressure defensively while keeping the Bulldogs’ attack away from the middle of the field.

Nearly five minutes into the half Moen doubled their lead 2-0 after beating the keeper with a shot after breaking free down the middle. Moen finished with a goal and an assist on 6 shots on goal.

The Hornets appeared destined for one final goal and it came with 6:25 left in the game. Becker couldn’t clear the ball after a corner kick and Zoccoli was the first one to the loose ball and her strike found home as the Hornets won their first ever playoff game 3-0.

Baker finished with an assist, Moen had a goal and an assist, Sternquist had a goal and Zoccoli had a goal as well. Dilger needed just 3 saves to post her tenth shutout on the season, a program record.

Dilger felt vindicated after finally winning a section game after years of the team coming up short, “It feels very rewarding,” said Dilger after the game. “Definitely worth all the hard work.”

One of her traits that makes her one of the state’s best goalkeepers is she has a laser focus throughout games and keeps her mind on the game. “I just left it all out there on the field,” she said. She also has incredible instincts that was paramount in making those back-to-back saves late in the first half that allowed her team to take the lead shortly thereafter.

As important as Dilger has been defensively, Moen has been equally as important for the Hornet’s offense. Of the team’s 27 goals scored this year, she has scored or assisted on 17 of them. Her 12 goals and 5 assists both lead the team. Sternquist is second in both categories with 8 goals and 4 assists. Big Lake is 5-0-1 when Moen scores a goal this year.

Their reward is a rematch with the top seed in section 6AA in Monticello. Earlier in the season Monticello beat Big Lake 5-0 in Monticello back on Sept. 12. That game is on Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the Monticello Times goes to print.

The winner between Big Lake and Monticello will play in the section championship game on Thursday.