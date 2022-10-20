Therapy dogs make a stop at Penn State Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Therapy pups will be at the Penn State Altoona campus and everyone was invited to come on down and meet the dogs.

The event is called Hugs for Hounds and it’s the Howl-O-Ween edition.

The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Laurel Pavilion. Penn State Altoona’s Wellness Health Advisory Board hosted the event.

