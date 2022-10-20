Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker
The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
draysbay.com
Rays Your Voice: Impending Free Agents, Future Offensive Outlook, guest Darby Robinson
We’ve reached the offseason sooner that we would have liked, and as the few remaining teams fight over the Commissioner’s Trophy we can shift one eye towards the winter, where the Rays will surely be busy. To deliver the postmortem for the season and discuss how the Rays may look to build their 2023 lineup, I am joined by Darby Robinson.
Aaron Boone explains decision to start Giancarlo Stanton in outfield for another ALCS game
To the surprise of many, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is starting in left field for the second time in the ALCS, despite being a sub-par outfielder. Aaron Boone explained why he made this decision, citing Harrison Bader’s lack of experience in LF at Yankee Stadium as his reasoning.
Comments / 1