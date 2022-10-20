Mac Jones got the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots during their Week 7 "Monday Night Football" contest against the Chicago Bears, but his outing didn't last long. Coming off of a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, Jones missed the team's last three games, and after backup Brian Hoyer went down with a concussion, rookie Bailey Zappe took over under center the last two-plus games leading into Monday.

15 MINUTES AGO