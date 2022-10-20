ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on Mac Jones getting benched: 'You hate to see one of your brothers treated like that'

Mac Jones got the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots during their Week 7 "Monday Night Football" contest against the Chicago Bears, but his outing didn't last long. Coming off of a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, Jones missed the team's last three games, and after backup Brian Hoyer went down with a concussion, rookie Bailey Zappe took over under center the last two-plus games leading into Monday.
