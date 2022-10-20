Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit
Travis Scott has settled his first Astroworld Festival lawsuit. TMZ reports that the Houston rapper settled the suit privately out of court with the Acosta family. However, the reports didn’t specify the settlement’s amount. The Acostas represented Axel Acosta, 21, who journeyed from Washington state to Houston for...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins begging for help after escaping handcuffs
The mother of the malnourished children, Zaikaya Duncan, was arrested in Baton Rouge after police issued an AMBER Alert for five other missing kids.
Complex
Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar
The Travis Scott rumor mill is alive and well. The Houston rapper has addressed the online gossip about him allegedly rekindling with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, while he’s still with Kylie Jenner. Scott took to his Instagram Story, telling his fans and followers, “It’s a lot of weird...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Yung Miami & Southside Celebrate Their Adorable Daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd Birthday
Rapper Yung Miami and producer 808 Mafia celebrate their daughter Summer Miami's 3rd birthday over the weekend. Check out photos inside.
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: 'I'm Saying This For The Last Time'
Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott is putting a halt to any speculations that he is cheating on his longtime partner Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (October 22), La Flame was reportedly linked to his rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar after multiple social media posts began trending online. The images purportedly confirmed the two were together on the set of a video shoot he was directing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was seemingly aware of the matter and promptly addressed the situation in a post on his Instagram story.
ETOnline.com
Kody Brown's Marriage to Janelle Is in Jeopardy in 'Sister Wives' Mid-Season Trailer
As Christine Brown moves away from Flagstaff, Arizona, the rest of the family is in chaos in the new mid-season trailer for Sister Wives. Tensions seem the highest between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, who has long been close with Christine and her children. In one moment, fans...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent's Son Marquise Pleads For 'Sit Down' As Supreme McGriff's Son Enters Child Support Spat
50 Cent’s son, Marquise Jackson, has issued an emotional appeal to his father after he rejected his offer to resolve their long-standing issues. Earlier this week, 50 appeared on The Breakfast Club and dismissed Marquise’s request for a face-to-face meeting, which came after his estranged son complained that the rapper’s $6,700-a-month child support payments weren’t enough to sustain his New York City lifestyle.
Kanye West Has Allegedly Hired The Same Lawyer Johnny Depp Used During The Amber Heard Trial
Kanye West has reportedly hired Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's lawyer who came to fame during the Amber Heard trial.
ETOnline.com
Sacheen Littlefeather Lied About Being Native American, Biological Sisters Claim
Less than a month after Sacheen Littlefeather died, her two biological sisters are claiming in on-the-record interviews that the late actress and Native American activist wasn't Native American at all. In an explosive report published Saturday in the San Francisco Chronicle, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi accused their late sister...
