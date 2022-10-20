ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit

Travis Scott has settled his first Astroworld Festival lawsuit. TMZ reports that the Houston rapper settled the suit privately out of court with the Acosta family. However, the reports didn’t specify the settlement’s amount. The Acostas represented Axel Acosta, 21, who journeyed from Washington state to Houston for...
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar

The Travis Scott rumor mill is alive and well. The Houston rapper has addressed the online gossip about him allegedly rekindling with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, while he’s still with Kylie Jenner. Scott took to his Instagram Story, telling his fans and followers, “It’s a lot of weird...
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: 'I'm Saying This For The Last Time'

Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott is putting a halt to any speculations that he is cheating on his longtime partner Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (October 22), La Flame was reportedly linked to his rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar after multiple social media posts began trending online. The images purportedly confirmed the two were together on the set of a video shoot he was directing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was seemingly aware of the matter and promptly addressed the situation in a post on his Instagram story.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds

Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
hotnewhiphop.com

Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims

The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent's Son Marquise Pleads For 'Sit Down' As Supreme McGriff's Son Enters Child Support Spat

50 Cent’s son, Marquise Jackson, has issued an emotional appeal to his father after he rejected his offer to resolve their long-standing issues. Earlier this week, 50 appeared on The Breakfast Club and dismissed Marquise’s request for a face-to-face meeting, which came after his estranged son complained that the rapper’s $6,700-a-month child support payments weren’t enough to sustain his New York City lifestyle.

