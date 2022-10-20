ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is a Bee City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Kindergarten "Teacher of the Game" honored at Salem High School

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Lisa Valentine took a break from her kindergarten class to join high schoolers at Salem High School to be honored as "Teacher of the Game." Valentine, who teaches at GW Carver Elementary School, was honored as part of a SHS tradition for honoring teachers. People...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun. This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Quentin A. Rickman, 39 of Roanoke, was charged with disregarding a red light and not having insurance. EARLIER: Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
WSET

Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients

FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
FERRUM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy