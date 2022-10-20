Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Now Hear This: Iowa Stores Offering These Over-The-Counter
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. Whether it be grandparents struggling to be fully immersed in the action of a grandkid's music recital or any hearing-challenged individual struggling in daily life due to their impairment, a new service at Hy-Vee is taking away some of the stigmas that may exist for them.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
How Iowans Can Make an Extra $10,000 Off Their Dogs
First off, I'll start by saying that I think making a Facebook or Instagram page for your dog is pretty dumb. I know several people who run three or more Instagram accounts -- one for themselves, a fake Instagram (or finsta), and one for their dogs. I don't understand the...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Cringy Interview of Iowa Native Elijah Wood Goes Viral AGAIN
An interview from nearly two decades ago featuring an Iowa favorite actor is resurfacing. Thanks to Tik Tok it's getting a bit of a musical remix. Wood was in New York City at the time and the rest of the cast were in Berlin. So, someone thought it would be a great idea to try to make the Cedar Rapids native think he was stuck in possibly the worst interview of all time. This created the perfect setup for a hilarious (and INCREDIBLY cringy) prank.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
Iowa couple dies in Missouri car crash
A crash report from the Missouri State Patrol said the operator of a Chevy Corvette was driving recklessly when the car hit the rear of the Iowa couple’s 2010 Prius.
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
DNR says "mountain lion sighting" in Des Moines was really house cat
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources now says the "possible mountain lion" in Des Moines was really someone's house cat. Des Moines Police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the sighting was reported in the Gray's Woods neighborhood on the city’s east side. The DNR confirmed the video showed a mountain lion, but since corrected their statement.
Iowa’s Amazing Run of New Lottery Millionaires Continues
Over the last few months, Iowa has been on a big run of people winning at least a million dollars. It's happened again!. Since August, there have been five different occasions where a ticket sold in Iowa was worth major moolah. Three of the winners have come in the last six weeks.
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast
The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
