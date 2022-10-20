Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Is Being Praised For Its Realism
Real-world locations have popped up in several Call of Duty games over the years, but this year's Modern Warfare II is grabbing plenty of eyeballs for its recreation of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. As part of the early access campaign which began last week, players have been able to explore a slice of the Dutch city, which has been faithfully recreated right down to its signature streets that are divided by a narrow canal.
Respawn: "No Real Updates" On Apex Legends Cross-Progression
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been praised for the game's delightful movement mechanics, unique LTMs, and believable, diverse cast of well-designed characters. With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, the developer has revealed a great deal of information about the new content coming to Apex this season--including a new legend, a beautiful new map, and even a new gifting mechanic that allows players to gift items to their friends. Sadly, there's a single highly requested feature that has once again been left off the list: cross-progression.
Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers
Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.
Meet The Hackers Fighting To Customize Your Steam Client
Do you like the way your Steam client looks? It's a question that many of us never even think to ask. But in a tech-obsessed world that lets us customize everything from your phone's background to your colorful internet browser, it seems fair to consider. Yet the process of customizing...
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Uncharted Appears To Be Sony's Weakest PC Launch Yet
Sony has found some success porting its older exclusives to PC in recent years, but its latest one seemingly has not sold as well as previous games. According to SteamDB data, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection notched a peak player count of 10,851, which wasn't enough to break into Steam's top 100 games.
Steam Breaks Another Record, Hits 30 Million Concurrent Users
Since the start of the pandemic, Steam has seen a rapid increase in concurrent users--that is, the number of people using the service at any one time. Now, according to Valve's own Steam Charts, Steam has hit a huge new milestone, reporting over 30 million users online at once on Sunday October 23.
Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Have Apparently Leaked
Prime Gaming's free games for November 2022 have apparently leaked early. According to the leak, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven games in November, including Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. Considering that this leak came from Dealabs poster billbil-kun--the person behind the always-accurate PlayStation Plus freebie leaks--it seems likely that the list is correct. We expect for Prime Gaming to make an official announcement covering November's lineup later this week. Here's the full list of games posted to Dealabs:
Zorua Is Coming To Pokemon Go Today--Here's How To Catch It
Over the past week, Pokemon Go has been teasing a Halloween-related event with found-footage style videos, which were suspiciously reminiscent of the trailer for Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As it turns out, Zorua is actually coming to Pokemon Go for the first time this Halloween--here's how you can catch it.
Apex Legends Season 15 Gameplay Trailer Puts Catalyst's Abilities Under The Spotlight
With the official launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse just over a week away, excitement has begun building among curious players who are eager to see the newest legend--and her abilities--on display. Today, they got that chance, when Apex developer Respawn Entertainment released the Eclipse gameplay trailer. The trailer...
Why are Dead Space's Jump Scares So Effective?
Hey, Stu here. In this video, I'm going to unravel what makes the original Dead Space such a classic in the horror genre. I'm going to layout the art of Dead Space's jump scares, and why it's a master class in its use of not just horror, but terror as well. So buckle up, and let's learn why necormorphs keep us up at night. And with the Dead Space Remake just a few months away, what better time than now to look back on this pinnacle space horror.
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Studio Is Working On A "Premium" Multiplayer Tactical-Shooter
CI Games has detailed its plans for the next five years, sharing a roadmap with investors in which it has revealed that it is working on two new games. CI's internal Underdog Studio, which has been responsible for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series of games, will helm a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter" that is codenamed Project Scorpio and is being designed as a live-service title. The company's last Sniper: Ghost Warrior game, Contracts 2, was released back in 2021 and was set in Kuamar, a fictional Middle East location.
Discord and PS5 Voice Integration Allegedly Coming Soon
Discord voice integration with PlayStation 5 is on the way, though it looks like similar integration will not be coming to PS4. Twitter user advaithj found and posted evidence of PS5 Discord integration, including a "join voice on PlayStation" button and two permission screens for enabling PlayStation to integrate with Discord. However, as The Verge pointed out, voice integration seems to be only coming to PS4.
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
God Of War Ragnarok Screenshots Leak, So Watch Out For Spoilers
God of War Ragnarok is set for release on November 9, but unfortunately for fans who wanted to go into the experience with fresh eyes, the game is leaking ahead of time. A Twitter account is posting screenshots of the game that contain spoilers, according to VGC, which has seen the account.
Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.
RiverCity Girls 2 - Marian Gameplay Trailer
Meet Marian, badass brawler and one of the new playable characters in 2D beat-'em-up River City Girls 2! Armed with hard-hitting grapples, brutal boxing techniques, and abs of steel, this former damsel in distress from the Double Dragon series is ready to team up with Misako and Kyoko to put the hurt on anyone who gets in their way! River City Girls 2 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and PC!
