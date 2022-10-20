ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

What is Sudden Cardiac Arrest? Cardiologist explains

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ouwbg_0igncjnZ00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, News Channel 11 sat down with local cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke to better understand the condition that can completely blindside families.

“The key feature in Sudden Cardiac Death is usually the heart becomes involved in a very dangerous arrhythmia,” Schoondyke said. “You’ve heard of people that walk down the street and just flop over, that’s because the heart gets out of rhythm so fast and [in] such a chaotic fashion that it doesn’t pump blood.”

Megan Boswell case: Defense attorney explains motion to withdraw counsel, potential trial impacts

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), otherwise known as Sudden Cardiac Death, occurs for a variety of reasons. In younger populations, one of the most common causes is a gene that leads to a heart with thicker walls. That kind of condition rarely makes itself known until it’s too late.

“That predisposes young people, especially athletes, to that kind of arrhythmia,” Schoondyke said. “And ultimately unfortunately resulting in death.”

Earlier this year, local 17-year-old Brodie Livesay died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. A prominent football player at Science Hill High School and otherwise healthy child, Brodie’s parents had no reason to expect his passing.

“If you look at the young population, there’s a specific heart condition that’s most classically associated with this, and we call it hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, which is basically a thickened heart condition,” Dr. Schoondyke said. “And that’s a genetic condition that runs about 1-3% of the population.”

Those that make up that at-risk percentage usually find out about it after it nearly kills them.

“A lot of people have these either weakened heart conditions or thickened heart conditions,” Schoondyke said. “And they’re completely unaware of it. And it’s a very easy test to diagnose this.”

One tool to catch some of SCA’s underlying causes is an echocardiogram: a relatively quick and non-invasive ultrasound of one’s heart. If you have any family history of heart issues — especially in the young — Dr. Schoondyke wholeheartedly recommended scheduling one.

“The numbers are low,” Schoondyke said. “But I always say the numbers are low unless it’s you.”

These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect

In terms of wide-spread testing, Schoondyke said there isn’t much data that supports an echocardiogram for every healthy person. In his personal opinion, however, Schoondyke said administering the test can give valuable peace of mind.

“For a local area like ours, it’s a very reasonable thing to do,” Schoondyke said about testing young athletes. “Cost-effectiveness is one thing, and I completely understand that. But when we have a young person like Mr. Livesay, this was completely preventable.”

As a standard policy, Schoondyke said his practice screens new patients for heart conditions free of charge. His office also pairs with local sports programs like Science Hill’s to spot potential risks.

If a risk factor for SCA is discovered in a person, Schoondyke said there are several methods to make sure they can live a healthy life. Since physical activity can set off SCA in those at risk, diagnosed athletes would likely be required to stop playing.

“At this point there is no promising way to predict or identify not only who will have it,” Schoondyke said. “But more importantly who will have an event from it.”

Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says

A big part of preventing the death of someone who does suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, Schoondyke said, is a quick response. Anyone who faints or passes out needs to be treated as if it’s a heart issue until you know it’s not.

“Anytime you have someone that’s unconscious, you always assume that it’s a cardiac event,” Schoondyke said. “Because that is the quickest, most reversible cause.”

Getting an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) connected to an unconscious person is step one, he said, because the machine can determine if a shock could save their life or if they’re experiencing something less urgent. If an AED isn’t available, CPR and 911 are your next best bet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 1 child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One child is in Niswonger Children’s Hospital battling the novel coronavirus, according to Ballad Health on Friday. The region has a positivity rate of 13% — a little over one in 10 COVID-19 tests currently return positive. Ballad Health COVID-19 data 10.21 by Mackenzie Moore on Scribd There are 82 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A seasoned skydiver fell to his death at Friday night’s Musket Bowl as hundreds watched the pre-game celebration. On Monday, Washington County authorities said no suspicious circumstances led to the tragic accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Local education leaders call learning loss less severe than statewide data shows

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – New data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show steep decline in some categories for Tennessee and Virginia students, but local school officials say they are faring better than the statewide data suggests. NAEP released their “Nation’s Report Card” for the first time since 2019 Monday. The report tracks test […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
WJHL

One dead following Greeneville house fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Man charged for killing Brionah Tester attacks inmate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of the fatal Johnson City shooting of 20-year-old Brionah Tester in March now faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged altercation in the Washington County Detention Center. An affidavit from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Billy Joe Anderson, 34, stabbed another inmate with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times News celebrates shelter dogs living their best life

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl. ‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving …. 'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for …. Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy