rockrivercurrent.com
Sign your name to a piece of the future Rockford Public Library
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Public Library is building a new main branch in downtown and you can sign your name to a piece of the building’s history. The public is invited to sign a 30-foot long steel beam that will be placed on top of the structural steel network on the new main library at 215 N. Wyman St.
New fitness and training facility set to open in Machesney Park by the end of the year
MACHESNEY PARK — A new fitness facility is coming to the village by the end of the year. D1 Training is a chain fitness business founded in 2001 that offers various training sessions and pre-planned workouts to members. Plans for the business were teased by Mayor Steve Johnson on...
Rockford Reads kicks off 21st year of volunteer-led literacy program
ROCKFORD — A program that works to bolster second grade students’ literacy and foster a love of reading kicked off its 21st year on Tuesday at Gregory Elementary School. Rockford Rotary President Kathy Kwiat-Hess read “We Are In a Book” by Mo Willems to students in the school library and then asked them about other books they’ve read and enjoyed. Hands shot up from the students, many who told Kwiat-Hess about other books they’ve read from the same author.
Calling all Rockford filmmakers: 815horts seeks submissions for inaugural event
ROCKFORD — Filmmakers in the city have the chance to have their work highlighted in an upcoming event. 815horts, which is word play on the city’s primary area code and the short nature of the films, will showcase submissions from local filmmakers Dec. 10 at Rockford Public Library’s Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St.
Rising inflation pushes Rockford Public Library project millions of dollars over budget
ROCKFORD — Rising inflation has pushed the cost to build the new flagship Rockford Public Library in downtown approximately $4-$5 million over budget. Right now, it’s unclear how the library will cover the increased costs. When the $33 million project broke ground last October, it was with the understanding that ComEd would foot the bill because it was responsible for the environmental cleanup needed due to the site’s history as a gas plant in the late 1800s.
Rockford Board of Elections opens new offsite location for early voting
ROCKFORD— The Rockford Board of Elections has opened a new offsite location intended to give city residents greater access to early voting. Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today. There are also some weekend hours and extended hours as Election Day nears. (See the full schedule below.)
