ROCKFORD — Rising inflation has pushed the cost to build the new flagship Rockford Public Library in downtown approximately $4-$5 million over budget. Right now, it’s unclear how the library will cover the increased costs. When the $33 million project broke ground last October, it was with the understanding that ComEd would foot the bill because it was responsible for the environmental cleanup needed due to the site’s history as a gas plant in the late 1800s.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO