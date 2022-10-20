Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for
While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
A family of five on a surprise visit to Disney World said they were left 'stuck in the hotel room all day' after their truck was stolen along with a car seat, iPads and Apple watches
"I've had a lot of people on Facebook, where I put the post, say that the same thing has happened to them," Cassidy McClendon told a local news station.
My Favorite Room with Asheley and Jared Helton-Mountain Modern Base Camp
Who loves the idea of skipping the hassle of drapes, because of the privacy nature provides? It’s personally a dream of this author, and a reality for Jared and Ashley Helton of Mountain Modern Base Camp. Initially the property was to be the new home base for the couple and their three children. But when life had other plans, Jared and Ashley saw an opportunity to keep the property while sharing its unique accommodations with others. Covering...
Mass. casket company showcased in Taylor Swift’s new ‘Anti-Hero’ video
Taylor Swift made an appearance in a Massachusetts company’s casket — for a music video of course. The 11 time Grammy winner released her tenth studio album “Midnights” on Oct. 21 at midnight accompanied by a new music video titled “Anti-Hero.”. In a typical Swift...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0