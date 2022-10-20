ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Vehicle fire sparks house fire on Southernwood Drive

Reports showed a vehicle fire on Southernwood Drive around 8:22 PM Saturday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted from their page that a car fire in the driveway of a home spread to the residence. The home is located on the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive. No one was injured...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

