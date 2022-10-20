Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Independent Tennessee Governor candidate arrested at Hamilton County voting location
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man running for the Tennessee governorship was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location, says the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission and responded to the call around the 700 block of River Terminal Road.
WTVCFOX
Inequitable? Substitute teachers in Hamilton County concerned about bonus policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The company that hires substitute teachers for Hamilton County Schools plans to renew its contract by the end of the year. That's prompting some substitute teachers in Hamilton County to call for a change. Education Staffing Solutions (ESS) is whom Hamilton County Schools has hired...
WTVCFOX
"I'm glad he was a part of our city": Chattanooga looks back on Leslie Jordan's life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Family and friends are now feeling the shock in the aftermath of Leslie Jordan's death. A look back through Jordan's life shows him growing up a native son of Chattanooga. Jordan went to Brainerd High School and later studied theater at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Students testing lower nationwide, Tennessee educators say COVID paused learning
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Students in Hamilton County received their report cards on Friday, giving them time to reflect on this year's progress over the weekend with their parents. And while some continue to do well, a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress on this year's...
WTVCFOX
Car crashes into Highway 58 Family Dollar, no one hurt says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An unexpected car crash interrupted Monday afternoon's shopping at the Family Dollar on Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car went into the front windows of the shop. They report that no one was injured, not the driver, nor the any of the customers...
WTVCFOX
Vehicle fire sparks house fire on Southernwood Drive
Reports showed a vehicle fire on Southernwood Drive around 8:22 PM Saturday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted from their page that a car fire in the driveway of a home spread to the residence. The home is located on the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive. No one was injured...
WTVCFOX
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson. This game to determine who will get the last playoff spot in Region 3 AAAA.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie. McCallie starts the night with a 6-2 record.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Republic vs. Chattanooga Christian
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Republic vs. Chattanooga Christian. CCS started the night on a 7 game win streak.
Comments / 0