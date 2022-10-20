Read full article on original website
Related
What caused the fiery plane wreck at Tri-Cities Airport last month? New details
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
Tri-City Herald
Will Thanksgiving in WA be rainy this year? Farmers’ Almanac predicts holiday weather
As Washington state has started transitioning from a warm, dry summer to a rainy fall, many may be wondering what this year’s Thanksgiving weather will look like. The Farmers’ Almanac has released its early weather predictions for Thanksgiving, and Washington residents may be surprised. Washington’s Thanksgiving Day weather...
2 Tri-Cities teams score fierce victories to decide who could head to WA state playoffs
One football team remains undefeated after Week 8.
Comments / 0