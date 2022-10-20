ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

SC man allegedly used fear to get children across US to send him sexually explicit videos

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Law enforcement officers in two South Carolina counties have charged eight men they say were involved in sexually exploiting children.

In Anderson, the Sheriff’s Office worked with Homeland Security over many months on a case in which a Westminster man is alleged to have blackmailed children across the country into giving him videos of a sexual nature.

In Oconee, the Sheriff’s Office, also working with Homeland Security, arrested seven men and charged them with sexual exploitation of a minor for distributing videos and photos.

The cases are not related, officials said.

Anderson Detective Adele Davis said in a Facebook video released Thursday that she was able to identify 17 victims in South Carolina and 10 other states — Arizona, California, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

All were younger than 12. There were thousands of images on the phone seized during the investigation, Davis said.

“We’re talking prepubescent children,” Davis said in the Facebook video. “This was somebody that we needed to hone in on and get off the street as soon as possible.”

The investigation began in March 2021 and an arrest was made in May 2021, citing one victim. Working with Homeland Security, Davis was able to identify 16 more victims. Those charges were brought in August, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shale Remien said.

She said some victims were coerced into sending videos and photos through the use of fear tactics.

Some victims could not be positively identified.

Sherman Alexander Turner, 28, of Williamston, faces federal child pornography charges. He is being held in Spartanburg County, jail records show.

In Oconee County, seven men were arrested over two days this week after the Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The victims — all but one were girls — were 3 to 16 years old, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“At this time, Investigators do not have any evidence that any of the Child Sexual Abuse Material was manufactured inside of Oconee County,” the release said. “The evidence seized indicated that the material was possessed by all seven suspects, and in some instances, was then distributed over the internet.

Arrested were Ernest Joseph McDonald, 23, Westminster; Thomas Gerald Allred, 45, Seneca; Terry Randall Belk Jr., 23, Seneca; Jon Joseph Carranza, 26, Seneca; Richard David Raffl; 74, Walhalla; William Douglas Minner, 59, Tamassee; and Robert Mann Hagan, 74, Seneca.

Comments / 0

Related
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
453
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy