These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
buybuy Baby Closing Its Doors for Good in Princeton, NJ
Oh boy, this isn't good news if you like shopping at buybuy Baby Princeton in the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center...it's closing its doors for good. I went to Home Goods yesterday (I know, you're shocked, aren't you? Lol) and on my way out of the shopping center I noticed a big red sign hanging on a store, so I drove over that way to investigate (I should have been a detective. Lol.).
City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester
West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
When you shop at this online grocery store, you’re helping boost community access to fresh fruit and veggies
Note: This article is a paid placement and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Billy Penn at WHYY. Local delivery company Philly Foodworks is moving into its next phase. In addition to the popular online farm share, which serves thousands of customers around the region, it’s been rolling out several programs that help people with lower incomes access fresh, local produce — while also helping area farmers survive.
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Wynnewood Neighborhood Retains the Architectural Magic and Charm of a Long-Ago Era and a Far-Off Land
The English Village in the 1920's.Image via Temple University Libraries, Special Collections Research Center. A quaint pocket in Wynnewood dotted with Tudor homes and Juliet balconies was once a refuge for writers and artists who sought a quiet environment. The English Village was founded in 1928 by brothers Donald and S. Arthur Love, who modeled the neighborhood with Stratford-upon-Avon in mind, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ Hosting Boo Bash on Halloween
Looking for a safe and fun place to celebrate Halloween this year? I've got the perfect idea for you. Quaker Bridge Mall is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash and you, your family and friends are invited. It's happening on Halloween, October 31st from 3pm to 6pm. Show up in costume...
Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches
An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House
No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
Outdoor Ice-Skating Returning to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City. Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!. We don't know about you, but...
America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken
YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
