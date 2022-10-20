ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

One Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Mary Parish

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022 Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male. The preliminary investigation revealed the...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

WWL

cenlanow.com

One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond

HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

WWL-AMFM

brproud.com

72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing

DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
DESTREHAN, LA

