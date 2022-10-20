Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
One Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Mary Parish
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022 Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male. The preliminary investigation revealed the...
Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Houma Man
1 driver killed, another arrested in early morning crash in Louisiana
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash
Houma man killed in JP crash
One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond
HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing
DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
