Alabama State

GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
GEORGIA STATE
Herald & Review

Historic learning setbacks; Phillies, Astros reach World Series; 'Black Adam' leads box office | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense, dies

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ashton Carter, has died. Carter, who went by Ash, was the final defense secretary for former President Barack Obama, serving from Feb. 2015 to Jan. 2017, CNN reported. Carter’s family said he died from a “sudden cardiac event” Monday night in Boston.

