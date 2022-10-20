On 10/12/2022 at 11:51 PM Jerry D. White of Versailles struck a deer on 1350 E. north of Versailles. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1,500.00. On 10/16/2022 at 4:39 PM Justyn M. Clark of Jacksonville was travelling south on IL 99 and left the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the North bound lane, leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to come to rest on the passenger side. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1,500.00.

BROWN COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO