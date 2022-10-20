ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

KWQC

Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 22, 2022

Jasmine Forrest (30) Quincy, IL for criminal damage to property at 1100 Kentucky. NTA. 122. Nathaniel Fortney (46) 509 Locust St. Quincy, IL on a charge of Domestic Battery and a warrant out of Miller County Missouri. Lodged on both. 109. Tony McEwen (59) 1316 Summers Lane Quincy, IL for...
QUINCY, IL
ourquadcities.com

2 shot in Burlington

Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 12-16, 2022

On 10/12/2022 at 11:51 PM Jerry D. White of Versailles struck a deer on 1350 E. north of Versailles. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1,500.00. On 10/16/2022 at 4:39 PM Justyn M. Clark of Jacksonville was travelling south on IL 99 and left the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the North bound lane, leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to come to rest on the passenger side. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1,500.00.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Eugene Field Elementary principal apologizes for offensive photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The principal of a Hannibal, Missouri elementary school is apologizing for a photo that was posted on social media, which many found offensive. The photo was posted by Kelsey Whitley. Whitley claims the photo was taken at a Halloween party over the weekend where she...
HANNIBAL, MO

