khqa.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
KWQC
Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 22, 2022
Jasmine Forrest (30) Quincy, IL for criminal damage to property at 1100 Kentucky. NTA. 122. Nathaniel Fortney (46) 509 Locust St. Quincy, IL on a charge of Domestic Battery and a warrant out of Miller County Missouri. Lodged on both. 109. Tony McEwen (59) 1316 Summers Lane Quincy, IL for...
Burlington man sentenced to 8 years for possession of a firearm
A Burlington man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Christopher Joseph Conrad, age 29, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18 to 96 months in prison following his plea. According to court documents, on January 9, 2022, law enforcement officers were called to a […]
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
wutv29.com
Man ejected, killed in rear-end crash in Missouri; Driver facing charges
LENTNER, Mo. (KTVO) — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a rear-end crash in northeast Missouri, according to authorities. State troopers identified the man as 64-year-old Charles Craig, of Clarence. Investigators said Craig's small pickup truck was rear-ended by a car driven by...
khqa.com
Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
Pen City Current
Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 12-16, 2022
On 10/12/2022 at 11:51 PM Jerry D. White of Versailles struck a deer on 1350 E. north of Versailles. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1,500.00. On 10/16/2022 at 4:39 PM Justyn M. Clark of Jacksonville was travelling south on IL 99 and left the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the North bound lane, leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to come to rest on the passenger side. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1,500.00.
KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
khqa.com
Eugene Field Elementary principal apologizes for offensive photo
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The principal of a Hannibal, Missouri elementary school is apologizing for a photo that was posted on social media, which many found offensive. The photo was posted by Kelsey Whitley. Whitley claims the photo was taken at a Halloween party over the weekend where she...
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
muddyrivernews.com
Koontz Properties to build 52-unit multi-family development at intersection of Stardust, Munger in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Koontz Properties of Quincy, Ill., recently broke ground on a multi-family development called Vista Way Apartments near the intersection of Stardust and Munger. Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said the project will have a 52 units to be completed in...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
