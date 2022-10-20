Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
Marching Band Showcase: Milton Hershey School tries to ‘keep the music upbeat’
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Milton Hershey High School marching band under director Jeremy Ulrich, who answers PennLive’s questions. See the gallery above. How many members are in your band? 46 members which include 12 percussion and nine color guard members.
Psychological operations officer to talk at next Central Pa. Vietnam Round Table meeting
Richard Burton will discuss his experiences in Vietnam as a psychological operations officer attached to the 1st Marine Division, near Danang in I Corps, during the November meeting of the Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Vietnam Veterans of America, Michael J. Novosel...
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day. The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city. "We want to...
Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing
LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing. The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Pa. project to dig into potential opportunities that stream muck offers
Legacy sediment – eroded material that’s been building up in Pennsylvania’s streams since intensive land use first started dominating the landscape hundreds of years ago – is the focus of a project funded by a grant from the USDA to look for opportunity in that muck.
Eagle Scout project adds historical context to Duncannon site
“I think it adds value to the community,” said Boy Scout Troop 64 member Tucker Hamilton, who is completing his Eagle Scout project at the point across Route 849 from Reeser’s Gun Shop in Duncannon. The 17-year-old 10-year scouting veteran had initially planned to install only a flagpole...
As nation’s bridges undergo scrutiny, Dauphin County gives report card on the ones it maintains
After decades of planning and years of repairs, Dauphin County’s bridges are all in good shape - a feat that is uncommon, if not unique, in many Pennsylvania counties. During a press conference at the Fiddler’s Elbow Bridge, which connects Derry and Lower Swatara townships, Dauphin County commissioners announced that the 50 bridges maintained by the county are all in good working condition.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Police praise church members for keeping the peace after armed woman arrives
It’s every church leader’s worst nightmare: An armed intruder clad in body armor shows up at one of the softest targets in American society - a church where congregants are gathering for public worship services, just as they do every week. That nightmare came too close to reality...
Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident
The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
Perry County’s election/voter office moves
Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
