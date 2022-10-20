ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing

LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing. The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

As nation’s bridges undergo scrutiny, Dauphin County gives report card on the ones it maintains

After decades of planning and years of repairs, Dauphin County’s bridges are all in good shape - a feat that is uncommon, if not unique, in many Pennsylvania counties. During a press conference at the Fiddler’s Elbow Bridge, which connects Derry and Lower Swatara townships, Dauphin County commissioners announced that the 50 bridges maintained by the county are all in good working condition.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident

The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Soldier killed at Fort Indiantown Gap identified

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — The soldier killed in an accident at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday has been identified. According to the U.S. Army, Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20 of New Castle, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th […]
NEW CASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County’s election/voter office moves

Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories

Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

