Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach Police Dept. shares recruiting efforts: Bonuses, targeted ads, new training options
"Do more. Have more. Be more" is the department's recruiting slogan. Nationwide police staffing shortages led this department to offer some incentives.
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
Seniors on fixed income face housing challenges as rental prices rise
Rents have risen across Hampton Roads in recent years. Data sourced from the Virginia Realtors Association says rents rose 7.4-percent in 2022 from 2021.
13newsnow.com
INVESTIGATION: $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, CBP said. The goods included infant loungers, children's clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters. The circumstances leading up to the seizure began on Sept. 21,...
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
NORFOLK, Va. — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) hosted a drive-thru food distribution for military and veteran families Saturday. Organizers were expecting more than 800 families to show up for free food and resources at Military Circle Mall. This is the latest effort by the MFAN to combat...
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
U.S. border control officers seize $130K in counterfeit goods, including children’s pajamas
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods including children's clothing, pajamas and backpacks featuring Disney characters.
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Several rail cars carrying grain derail in Chesapeake
Several hopper cars filled with grain derailed in Chesapeake Monday afternoon in the South Norfolk area of the city.
Chesapeake police install fixed license plate readers in area “hot spots”
The department has installed 33 new license plate readers throughout the city, and they are expecting to install 10 more shortly.
'God put you there,' wife tells Virginia Beach surfers who helped save man
Todd and Donna Rowan woke up early Oct. 2. Donna took pictures of the sunrise and drank coffee before the couple hopped on their beach cruisers.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
Some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy
One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.
Comments / 0