ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

INVESTIGATION: $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, CBP said. The goods included infant loungers, children's clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters. The circumstances leading up to the seizure began on Sept. 21,...
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
vabeach.com

7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach

What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy